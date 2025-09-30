LIVE TV
'CM Sir, If You Want Revenge Do It With Me': Vijay's Emotional First Video Statement After TVK Karur Stampede

TVK chief Vijay, in an emotional video after the Karur stampede that killed 41, expressed grief, offered condolences, and confronted political scrutiny, saying, “CM Sir, if you want revenge, do it with me, not my supporters.

Vijay’s emotional first video statement after the Karur tragedy (Screen grab: X/TVK)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 17:31:03 IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay released a heartfelt video message following the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during his party rally. In the 4-minute 45-second video, the actor-politician expressed deep sorrow, offered condolences to grieving families, and directly addressed the ongoing political controversy surrounding the incident.

Vijay said, “I have not faced a painful situation like this in my life. My heart aches. People came to see me in the campaign. I am always grateful to the love and affection people have on me. In order to ensure there should be no compromise on safety of people, I kept politics aside and chose a place that was safe for the people and requested the police department. But what should not have happened, happened.”

“Do not touch them” Vijay’s reply to MK Stalin

Addressing the scrutiny and FIRs filed against his party leaders, he insisted that neither he nor his organisers acted negligently. “We did not do anything wrong. But the party leaders, friends, and social media users are filing FIRs against them. CM sir, if you have an intention to take revenge, do anything to me. Do not touch them. I’ll either be home, or in my office. Do anything you want to me,” Vijay said, hinting at a possible political conspiracy behind the tragedy.

He questioned why the incident occurred specifically in Karur, despite campaigning in five districts, and said, “People know the truth and they are watching everything… When I saw people of Karur spill the truth (social media clips), I felt as if the Almighty had descended on earth to speak the truth. I am confident that the truth will come out soon.”

“I will meet them soon”, Says Vijay

Vijay also acknowledged the suffering of affected families: “All of us are affected at this time. I know that many families are suffering. I hope everyone gets well soon. I will meet all of you as soon as possible.”

The video, delivered in Vijay’s signature cinematic style with long pauses, combined grief with defiance. The actor-politician concluded by expressing gratitude to supporters and reaffirmed his political commitment: “Our political journey will continue with more strength and more fearlessness. At this time, I would like to thank the politicians, party members, leaders, and everyone who spoke up for me.”

Meanwhile, the DMK-led state government has filed FIRs against senior TVK leaders, arrested district secretary Mathiyazhagan and other functionaries, holding the party accountable for mismanagement that led to the tragic loss of 41 lives and multiple injuries.

Vijay’s video message has already gone viral on social media, drawing attention to both the human tragedy and the political tensions in the aftermath of the Karur stampede.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 5:31 PM IST
