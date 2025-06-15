PM Modi’s Historic Visit To Cyprus Marks New Chapter In India And EU Relations

After more than 20 years, an Indian Prime Minister set foot on Cypriot soil as Narendra Modi arrived in Larnaca on Sunday for a two-day visit that is expected to revitalize and deepen bilateral relations between India and Cyprus. The visit is being hailed as a diplomatic milestone, not only for the two nations but also for India’s growing engagement with the European Union.

Upon arrival at Larnaca International Airport, Prime Minister Modi was personally welcomed by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, a gesture underscoring the significance both countries attach to this visit. “Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more,” Modi shared on X.

President Christodoulides echoed the sentiment, calling Modi’s trip a “historic visit” and promising a “new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits.” He further emphasized Cyprus’s position as the EU’s southeastern frontier and gateway to the Mediterranean, highlighting the geopolitical importance of strengthening ties with India.

Deepening Strategic and Economic Cooperation

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi engaged in wide-ranging talks with President Christodoulides, focusing on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, security, and emerging technologies. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions also aimed to strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cultural exchanges. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the talks would “further deepen bilateral ties based on shared values and mutual aspirations.”

The visit also witnessed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, reinforcing diplomatic efforts on both sides. “Confident that PM @narendramodi’s visit to Cyprus will deepen our longstanding bilateral ties and the India-EU partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Must Read: Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Admitted In Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital

Warm Welcome by Indian Diaspora

At his hotel in Cyprus, Modi was warmly greeted by the Indian diaspora, with chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ filling the air. Sharing moments from the meeting on social media, Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, “I thank the Indian community for the affection. India will keep working to deepen ties with Cyprus in the times to come.”

Part of a Larger Diplomatic Tour

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Cyprus marks the first leg of his three-nation tour. From Cyprus, he is scheduled to travel to Kananaskis, Canada, to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. After the G7 Summit, Modi will visit Croatia for bilateral talks with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Must Read: Pune Bridge Collapse: Two Dead, Several Injured As Iron Bridge Over Indrayani River Crashes Amid Tourist Rush