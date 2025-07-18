LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > India > PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises

PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises

In Motihari, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that in the next 5 years, the government will ensure to provide one crore jobs to youth. He added people of the state will be provided with free electricity. He also informed that the State government has approved Rs 50,000 crore for 430 new schemes that would provide benefits to the people.

Nitish Kumar (Credit - JDU)
Nitish Kumar (Credit - JDU)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 16:00:50 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that in the next 5 years, the government will ensure to provide one crore jobs to youth, adding that people of the state will be provided with free electricity.

He also informed that the State government has approved Rs 50,000 crore for 430 new schemes that would provide benefits to the people.

Nitish Promises 1 Crore Jobs In Next 5 Years

A post in Hindi by the JD(U) stated, “In the next 5 years, we (Nitish Kumar and team) will ensure to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities in Bihar.”

Link –



He said in while addressing the gathering in Motihari in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “During the previous government’s tenure, there was no electricity. There was electricity for only eight hours, even in Patna. We managed all of it. Consumers used to pay a significant amount of money for their electricity bills. We have decided that electricity will be provided for free. We will hold a cabinet meeting and will decide on the same today itself.”

“We have already given 10 lakh government jobs to youth and are working to provide more. In the coming five years, we will decide on providing jobs to one crore youth,” he added.

“The pension amount given to differently abled, senior citizens and widows was only Rs 400. However, we have decided to increase the amount to Rs 1,100. This will benefit over 1.11 crore people,” Kumar said.

Nitish Has Made Promises Of Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity 

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced free electricity for all domestic consumers up to 125 units, starting from August 1, 2025, and directed the Education Department to promptly assess vacancies for teachers in government schools and initiate the process for conducting the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

In the current 243 seated Bihar Assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 131 members while the Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has 111 members. The BJP is the largest party with 80 MLAs, while the opposition RJD with 77 MLAs is the second largest party. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi’s Bihar Visit: Modi Holds Roadshow, Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 7,200 crore In Motihari

Tags: Bihar assembly pollnarendra modiNitish Kumar

More News

Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Korean Star Lee Min Ho Reveals The Real Reason Why He Didn’t Rush For His Comeback As He Returns To Acting After A Decade
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Divorce Rumors: Here Are The Five Costliest Alimony Settlements
President Donald Trump Must Stop Interference In Brazil’s Internal Issues, Says President Lula
India Navigates Trade Turbulence Well, Eyes Faster Growth Says Economist Sanjeev Sanyal
Who is Pratika Rawal? The Daughter of a BCCI Umpire Punished For ICC Code Breaches After 1st ODI vs England
ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Congress Boycotts Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings
Axis Bank Q1 Results: What Went Wrong With Axis Bank Share Price Today As Profit Dips, Stock Tank
Jackson Wang Strips Down His Past In Raw Magicman 2 Video: Made Me A Man
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?