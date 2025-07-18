PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced that in the next 5 years, the government will ensure to provide one crore jobs to youth, adding that people of the state will be provided with free electricity.

He also informed that the State government has approved Rs 50,000 crore for 430 new schemes that would provide benefits to the people.

Nitish Promises 1 Crore Jobs In N ext 5 Years

A post in Hindi by the JD(U) stated, “In the next 5 years, we (Nitish Kumar and team) will ensure to provide one crore jobs and employment opportunities in Bihar.”

He said in while addressing the gathering in Motihari in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “During the previous government’s tenure, there was no electricity. There was electricity for only eight hours, even in Patna. We managed all of it. Consumers used to pay a significant amount of money for their electricity bills. We have decided that electricity will be provided for free. We will hold a cabinet meeting and will decide on the same today itself.”

“We have already given 10 lakh government jobs to youth and are working to provide more. In the coming five years, we will decide on providing jobs to one crore youth,” he added.

“The pension amount given to differently abled, senior citizens and widows was only Rs 400. However, we have decided to increase the amount to Rs 1,100. This will benefit over 1.11 crore people,” Kumar said.

Nitish Has Made Promises Of Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced free electricity for all domestic consumers up to 125 units, starting from August 1, 2025, and directed the Education Department to promptly assess vacancies for teachers in government schools and initiate the process for conducting the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

In the current 243 seated Bihar Assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 131 members while the Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has 111 members. The BJP is the largest party with 80 MLAs, while the opposition RJD with 77 MLAs is the second largest party.

(With ANI Inputs)

