commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news assasination attempt Creek Harbor
Home > India > PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to headline the NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi on March 12, inaugurating the Bharat Progress Report and delivering the chief guest’s address. The three-day global leadership forum at Bharat Mandapam will bring together leaders, diplomats and experts from more than 40 countries.

PM Narendra Modi headlines NXT Summit 2026 in Delhi, inaugurates Bharat Progress Report as leaders from 40 countries attend. Photo: nxt
PM Narendra Modi headlines NXT Summit 2026 in Delhi, inaugurates Bharat Progress Report as leaders from 40 countries attend. Photo: nxt

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 12, 2026 13:39:25 IST

PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline the NXT Summit 2026 in New Delhi today, March 12. PM Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Progress Report and deliver the chief guest’s address at the three-day global leadership forum.

 

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bharat Progress Report at 8:20 PM, followed by his chief guest address at 8:25 PM, where he is expected to outline India’s vision on technology, governance and global cooperation.

 

The summit will also feature an address by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is expected to share his perspectives on the evolving relationship between law, governance and emerging technologies.

 

NXT Summit Brings Global Leaders to New Delhi

The summit, being held from March 12 to March 14 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, is organised under the NXT initiative of ITV Network in association with the Sunday Guardian Foundation and NewsX.

The summit brings together political leaders, diplomats, scientists and business executives from across the world.

The summit features participation from an esteemed group of international statesmen serving as Guests of Honour, including:

Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia

Fredrik Reinfeldt, former Prime Minister of Sweden

Baburam Bhattarai, the 36th Prime Minister of Nepal

In addition, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Prime Minister of Denmark, will deliver a special video message during the summit.

Over 100 MPs From 40 Countries Participating in NXT Summit

NXT is hosting over 100 Members of Parliament from more than 40 countries, including representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Israel, Australia, Sweden and Nepal.

These leaders are engaging in dialogue with Indian policymakers and industry leaders on global challenges and opportunities.

Discussions Across Key Emerging Sectors

Over the course of three days, the summit will host keynote addresses, panel discussions and strategic meetings covering a wide range of sectors, including:

Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Health, Green Energy, Governance, Space, Law, Mobility, Sports, Media and Finance.

NXT Fellowship Program Launched

This year, the NXT Foundation has also officially launched the NXT Fellowship, described as a high-end eight-day immersion programme aimed at bringing together the next generation of global leaders in the heart of Bharat.

The fellowship was introduced alongside the second edition of the NXT Summit.

About NXT

NXT is a global platform that brings together leaders, innovators and policymakers from across the world. Conceived as a premier international forum, the initiative seeks to connect global change-makers and shape pioneering initiatives for the future while linking the best of Bharat with the best from around the world.

The initiative was founded by Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, and has been designed as a world-class calendar event in India, coordinated with the central and state governments. The summit is organised in association with the Sunday Guardian Foundation, chaired by Aishwarya Pandit Sharma.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 1:38 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi To Headline NXT Summit 2026 Today: To Inaugurate Bharat Progress Report, Address Global Leaders From 40 Countries

