Home > Press Release > 100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

The NXT fellowship strives to create a community of changemakers who will help to create a more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable future, by uniting different perspectives across the world.

NXT Fellowship
NXT Fellowship

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 10, 2026 14:28:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

The NXT Foundation has officially launched NXT Fellowship, a high end 8 days immersion program that is meant to unite the future generation of global leaders in the core of Bharat. It is bringing in the fellowship along with the second run of the NXT Summit in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, a dynamic platform on which scholars, thinkers, and young changemakers can explore the ideas to come to shape the future of India. The project will offer its participants a rare chance to discover the new narrative of innovation, development, and the global impact of India by networking with leaders in various spheres.

NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

The fellowship will consist of a group of 70 outstanding fellows who represent a diverse group of academic and professional backgrounds of top Universities and Institutions worldwide. Within eight days, the participants will be engaged in over 100 formalized sessions, discussions and interactive activities.

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

Such gatherings will be aimed at discussing the emerging global issues, changes in technology and policy discourses and promoting collaboration in solving problems among the youthful leaders. It also means that the program will enable fellows to meet policymakers, entrepreneurs, and other thought leaders at the summit and establish a fruitful dialogue between the seasoned and the new generation of innovators.

NXT Fellowship

The NXT Fellowship is informed by a strong mission of the same: Towards Peak Humanity. The program aims at encouraging the young leaders to break new grounds and go beyond the traditional boundaries and venture into the new areas of development, collaboration and challenge the human potential. The fellowship strives to create a community of changemakers who will help to create a more innovative, inclusive, and sustainable future, by uniting different perspectives across the world. By way of dialogue, learning and collaboration, the initiative will equip fellows to be global leaders who can address the complex issues of the 21st century.

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:23 PM IST
Tags: Bharat Mandapam New Delhiglobal leadership fellowshipNXT FellowshipNXT FoundationNXT Summit 2026

100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

