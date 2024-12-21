PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit to Kuwait: A New Chapter In Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Kuwait, marking a significant milestone in India-Kuwait relations. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in over four decades, with the last being Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

PM Modi’s visit, scheduled at the invitation of the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is expected to solidify existing partnerships and pave the way for new avenues of cooperation. Modi will engage in high-level discussions with Kuwait’s Amir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

The talks will focus on enhancing collaboration in areas such as:

Trade and Investment

Energy Security

Cultural Exchanges

People-to-People Connections

Key Engagements and Activities

During his visit, PM Modi will:

Visit a labour camp housing Indian blue-collar workers to address their concerns.

Participate in the ‘Hala Modi’ community event at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex, an event celebrating the strong Indian community in Kuwait.

Attend the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.

Expanding Economic Cooperation

India and Kuwait share robust economic ties:

Bilateral Trade: Total two-way trade reached $10.47 billion in 2023-24, with a 34.7% increase in Indian exports from the previous year.

Total two-way trade reached $10.47 billion in 2023-24, with a 34.7% increase in Indian exports from the previous year. Energy Partnership: Kuwait supplies 3% of India’s crude oil needs, making it the sixth-largest crude supplier to the country.

Kuwait supplies 3% of India’s crude oil needs, making it the sixth-largest crude supplier to the country. Investments: The Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over $10 billion in India, reflecting the economic synergy between the two nations.

The visit is also anticipated to strengthen India’s relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), currently chaired by Kuwait. The GCC is an influential regional bloc comprising Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

In the financial year 2022-23, India’s trade with GCC nations totaled $184.46 billion, underscoring the region’s importance to India’s economic ambitions.

Future Agreements in the Pipeline

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs), highlighted the ongoing discussions for a bilateral investment treaty and a defense cooperation agreement between India and Kuwait. These agreements are expected to further deepen strategic and economic ties.

PM Modi’s visit to Kuwait signifies a new era in India-Kuwait relations. It reflects India’s commitment to strengthening its ties with key global partners and reinforces its engagement with the Gulf region. The visit is poised to create opportunities for mutual growth, enhance cooperation, and celebrate the historic ties between the two nations.

