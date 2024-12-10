Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Portion Of 185-Year-Old Mosque Demolished In Fatehpur Amid Encroachment Row

The district administration claims the demolished section was illegally constructed in the past two to three years and was obstructing road expansion.

Portion Of 185-Year-Old Mosque Demolished In Fatehpur Amid Encroachment Row

A portion of the 185-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in Lalauli, Fatehpur, was demolished on Tuesday, December 10, by local authorities citing encroachment concerns related to the widening of the Banda-Bahraich Highway.

The district administration claims the demolished section was illegally constructed in the past two to three years and was obstructing road expansion.

The mosque’s management committee, however, refutes the claim, asserting that the Noori Masjid was established in 1839, while the road around it was constructed in 1956.

The committee has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the demolition. The court is scheduled to hear the case on December 12.

The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a notice in August 2024 to 139 entities, including the mosque committee, shopkeepers, and homeowners, to remove encroachments.

While most complied, the mosque management allegedly failed to remove the encroached portion. “Only the part of the mosque constructed illegally in the last three years has been demolished, and the main structure remains intact,” said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Avinash Tripathi.

Heavy police and Rapid Action Force deployment ensured law and order during the demolition, with the area around the mosque sealed off. “All shops within 200 meters were closed, and a 300-meter radius was secured as a precautionary measure,” said Inspector Vrindavan Rai.

The demolition, carried out with a bulldozer, proceeded without protests, according to officials. “The encroached portion was obstructing the road widening and drainage construction,” said ADM Tripathi, adding that satellite and historical images confirmed the disputed construction’s recent origin.

However, mosque management committee chief Mohammad Moin Khan, also known as Bablu Khan, criticized the action, stating, “The mosque predates the road by over a century, yet we are being penalized. We await the court’s decision.”

The move has drawn criticism from Islamic clerics, including Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi of Bareilly, who called the demolition “sheer injustice” and emphasized the mosque’s historical significance.

The district administration maintains that the action was lawful and essential for the highway expansion project. The case now rests with the Allahabad High Court, which will determine the legality of the demolition in its upcoming hearing.

ALSO READ:  VIDEO: BJP Releases ‘Footage’ Of Arvind Kejriwal’s 7-Star Resort-Like ‘Sheesh-Mahal’

Filed under

Fatehpur Mosque Noori Jama Masjid

Advertisement

Also Read

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Excise Policy Case: SC Relaxes Manish Sisodia’s Bail Conditions

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Mobikwik IPO Fully Subscribed: Retail Investors Drive Demand On Day 1

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Who Is Rita Kaushik? District Court Judge Who Provoked Atul Subhash To Kill Himself

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP & Other Key Details

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Fair & Handsome: Delhi Consumer Forum Imposes ₹15 Lakh Fine On Emami

Entertainment

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother Pregnant At 16

Does Jay-Z Have An Illegitimate Son? 31-Year-Old Man Makes SHOCKING Claims Of Getting His Mother

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana Grande

How Tall Is Selena Gomez? Golden Globe Nominee Bewilders Internet After She Towers Over Ariana

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property From Youngest Son Manchu Manoj

What Is Mohan Babu’s Net Worth? Veteran Tollywood Star Is Fighting To Save His Property

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth Crores- Everything Explained

Who Is Mohan Babu’s Youngest Son? Manchu Manoj Going Against His Father For Property Worth

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox