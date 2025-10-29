Prashant Kishor Blames Nitish Kumar And Lalu Yadav For Bihar’s Migration Crisis: ‘They Will Have To Go Back, Travelling Like Animals’

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj, on Wednesday attacked both National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan with regard to migration of the people in Bihar; terming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav as the source of the agony of the State.

Addressing the media at Madhepura Prashant Kishor exhorted the voters of Bihar not to go back to other States after voting in the Assembly elections.

He said, We urge them not to go back, and stay in Bihar until the elections are completed. By re-election of Lalu or Nitish, they will be forced to travel back, like animals, by trains. The population of Bihar must choose whether they wish to have a factory produced in this state or in other states. The origin of all the problems in Bihar is Lalu and Nitish.

He continued by saying that people will not need to leave Bihar in the event that Jan Suraaj is elected into power.

People of Bihar who have arrived in the state of other states will also have to retreat in case things do not improve here within the next 10-15 days. They will be forced to go back to work in Chennai, Gujarat, Delhi, Mumbai and reside in the same circumstances. Once a Jan Suraaj is established and things improve, then they will not need to go to other states, he added.

The founder of Jan Suraaj has been vocal on the concepts of migration in Bihar prior to the 243-seat Bihar elections. It was last month that he made a swipe at the visit of Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, to Bihar, and asked when Bihar will cease its migration and when the State will get factories.

In addressing the reporters he stated that they will need to inform people when migration out of Bihar would cease and factories would be set up in Bihar. You can not make votes in Bihar merely by uttering that factories are being built in Gujarat.

As the Bihar election is being regarded as a tussle between Mahagathbandhan, and the ruling NDA, Jan Suraaj is in the fray in all 243 seats in Bihar. JD(U) Kavita Kumari Saha and RJD Chandra Shekhar are contesting Shashi Kumar of Jan Suraaj in the seat of Madhepura.

The election process of the assembly will take place in two stages on November 6 and 11. On November 14, the results will be announced.

