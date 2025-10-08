LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Krish Pathak al nassr Adani Airport Holdings tata Nobel Prize 2025 BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > India > Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Latest News: Vrindavan saint Premanand Ji has postponed his nighttime pilgrimage indefinitely, leaving devotees concerned. Misleading videos suggesting he is hospitalized or in the ICU circulated online, but the saint clarified he remains healthy and active. During private discussions at Shri Radha Kelikunj, he urged followers to verify information and ignore false reports.

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 8, 2025 18:32:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health News: Vrindavan’s renowned saint Premanand Ji, known for spreading devotion to Radha and guiding followers in Sanatan Dharma, has postponed his nighttime pilgrimage or padyatra indefinitely.

Devotees from across India, who often travel to witness his spiritual activities, expressed concern over the sudden change. Despite circulating rumours, Premanand Ji maintains he remains healthy and active. He continues to interact with devotees and perform spiritual discourses privately.

The postponement has left devotees anxious, yet they continue to seek guidance from him. His followers await updates while praying for his well-being and continued spiritual leadership in the community.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bhajan Marg Official (@bhajanmarg_official)

Saint Refutes Hospitalisation Claims

Premanand Ji addressed circulating online videos suggesting that he is hospitalized or admitted to the ICU. In a private conversation on Tuesday morning at Shri Radha Kelikunj in Ramanreti, he clarified that such claims are false.

“Those who say I am hospitalized should observe that I continue private discussions and remain healthy,” he said. The saint emphasized that he is actively engaging with devotees and conducting spiritual sessions, despite the misinformation. He requested the public to verify facts before believing online content.

The clarification aimed to reassure followers about his health and counter misleading reports spreading on social media.

Misinformation Spreads on Social Media

Saint Premanand Ji highlighted that various misconceptions about his health are circulating online. During the private discussion, a devotee pointed out the prevalence of misleading content on internet platforms.

The saint explained that people are increasingly sharing false information without verification. “We have been conducting private discussions for the past three days. 

People should witness these sessions directly,” he said. Premanand Ji urged his followers to avoid relying on unverified online media and to focus on his teachings instead. He emphasized the importance of discernment in the digital age and advised devotees to maintain faith while ignoring baseless rumours about his condition.

Impact of Kaliyuga on Truth and Lies

Premanand Ji further spoke about the influence of Kaliyuga on society, noting that lying has become widespread. He stated that distinguishing truth from falsehood has grown more challenging in modern times. The saint pointed out that even trusted sources can spread misinformation, often unintentionally. He added that mobile phones and social media platforms contribute to the rapid circulation of lies. Premanand Ji reminded his followers to prioritize honesty in their personal lives and spiritual practices. He encouraged devotees to uphold the truth in their actions and words, while remaining cautious of the growing influence of deceit in everyday communication.

Despite clarifications, devotees remain emotionally invested in Premanand Ji’s well-being. Many expressed concern over the postponement of his nighttime pilgrimage and the widespread misinformation. Followers shared messages of support and prayed for his continued health and spiritual strength.

Social media platforms saw numerous posts emphasizing devotion and faith in the saint’s guidance. Premanand Ji’s messages continue to inspire millions, even as rumours spread. Devotees reiterated their commitment to following his teachings and participating in spiritual activities. His calm response to false news has further strengthened the trust and reverence that millions of followers hold for him across India and abroad.

Must Read: Indian Air Force Day: What It Takes To Become A Pilot In Indian Air Force? Eligibility Criteria Explained 

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Premanand Ji MaharajPremanand Ji Maharaj Health UpdatePremanand Ji Maharaj News

RELATED News

How You Can Get Confirmed Train Tickets For Diwali, Chhath Puja In 2025: A Guide To IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme
Amit Shah Switches To Zoho Mail, His New Email ID Is…
HeVita Launches Ayurvedic Stamina Booster in Sachet Form: A Revolutionary Men’s Wellness Solution
Ahead Of Bihar Polls, MGB Latches On To CJI Attack Issue, Says Message Has Gone Among Dalits
Why Navi Mumbai Airport Has Been Declared India’s First Fully Digital Air Hub

LATEST NEWS

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video
Meet Sara Khan: TV’s Glam Diva Who Just Surprised Everyone With Her Secret Wedding. She Is Now Married To…
Chhath Puja 2025: Rituals, Dates & Fasting Schedule
RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series
How to Reach Rann Utsav 2025: Best Airports, Trains, Roads & Local Transport Tips
GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE SAYS WE ARE INVESTIGATING SUSPICION THAT TEMU MAY BE IMPOSING UNAUTHORISED REQUIREMENTS ON THE PRICING OF RETAILERS ON THE GERMAN MARKETPLACE
Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Football’s First Billionaire, Surpasses Lionel Messi After Massive Al-Nassr Contract, His Net Worth Hits…
Bollywood Comes To Britain: Three Blockbusters To Be Made In The UK From Next Year
Why Navi Mumbai Airport Has Been Declared India’s First Fully Digital Air Hub
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 09, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On To May Waste Precious Time On Random Things
Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video
Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video
Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video
Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

QUICK LINKS