Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health News: Vrindavan’s renowned saint Premanand Ji, known for spreading devotion to Radha and guiding followers in Sanatan Dharma, has postponed his nighttime pilgrimage or padyatra indefinitely.

Devotees from across India, who often travel to witness his spiritual activities, expressed concern over the sudden change. Despite circulating rumours, Premanand Ji maintains he remains healthy and active. He continues to interact with devotees and perform spiritual discourses privately.

The postponement has left devotees anxious, yet they continue to seek guidance from him. His followers await updates while praying for his well-being and continued spiritual leadership in the community.

Saint Refutes Hospitalisation Claims

Premanand Ji addressed circulating online videos suggesting that he is hospitalized or admitted to the ICU. In a private conversation on Tuesday morning at Shri Radha Kelikunj in Ramanreti, he clarified that such claims are false.

“Those who say I am hospitalized should observe that I continue private discussions and remain healthy,” he said. The saint emphasized that he is actively engaging with devotees and conducting spiritual sessions, despite the misinformation. He requested the public to verify facts before believing online content.

The clarification aimed to reassure followers about his health and counter misleading reports spreading on social media.

Misinformation Spreads on Social Media

Saint Premanand Ji highlighted that various misconceptions about his health are circulating online. During the private discussion, a devotee pointed out the prevalence of misleading content on internet platforms.

The saint explained that people are increasingly sharing false information without verification. “We have been conducting private discussions for the past three days.

People should witness these sessions directly,” he said. Premanand Ji urged his followers to avoid relying on unverified online media and to focus on his teachings instead. He emphasized the importance of discernment in the digital age and advised devotees to maintain faith while ignoring baseless rumours about his condition.

Impact of Kaliyuga on Truth and Lies

Premanand Ji further spoke about the influence of Kaliyuga on society, noting that lying has become widespread. He stated that distinguishing truth from falsehood has grown more challenging in modern times. The saint pointed out that even trusted sources can spread misinformation, often unintentionally. He added that mobile phones and social media platforms contribute to the rapid circulation of lies. Premanand Ji reminded his followers to prioritize honesty in their personal lives and spiritual practices. He encouraged devotees to uphold the truth in their actions and words, while remaining cautious of the growing influence of deceit in everyday communication.

Despite clarifications, devotees remain emotionally invested in Premanand Ji’s well-being. Many expressed concern over the postponement of his nighttime pilgrimage and the widespread misinformation. Followers shared messages of support and prayed for his continued health and spiritual strength.

Social media platforms saw numerous posts emphasizing devotion and faith in the saint’s guidance. Premanand Ji’s messages continue to inspire millions, even as rumours spread. Devotees reiterated their commitment to following his teachings and participating in spiritual activities. His calm response to false news has further strengthened the trust and reverence that millions of followers hold for him across India and abroad.

