President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens India-Angola Ties With New Bilateral Agreements

India and Angola signed two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during President Droupadi Murmu’s state visit to Luanda. The agreements focus on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, marine resources, and consular matters. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across sectors such as energy, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technology.

Last updated: November 10, 2025 02:37:29 IST

India and Angola have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, marine resources, and consular affairs during President Droupadi Murmu’s official visit to the African nation.

In her joint press address in Luanda, President Murmu announced, “We have signed two MoUs — one focusing on collaboration in fisheries, aquaculture, and marine resources, and another covering consular matters.”

According to a statement shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, President Murmu held wide-ranging discussions with Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. Both leaders agreed to expand collaboration in multiple sectors, including energy, infrastructure, defence, healthcare, agriculture, and digital technology. President Murmu reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Angola’s development goals, both bilaterally and through the India-Africa Forum Summit framework.

The Indian delegation included Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna, Members of Parliament Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and D.K. Aruna, and senior officials. The signing of the two MoUs marked a key moment in the visit, aimed at advancing economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

President Murmu also welcomed Angola’s decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), highlighting shared efforts in wildlife conservation and sustainable energy.

During her visit, she announced plans to meet the President of the Angolan National Assembly, address Members of Parliament, and engage with the Indian community in Angola. “As the world’s largest democracy, India looks forward to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Angola,” she stated.

President Murmu emphasized that 2025 will mark 40 years of diplomatic relations between India and Angola, underscoring the significance of the milestone. She recalled President Lourenço’s visit to India earlier this year, during which both nations signed MoUs on agriculture, traditional medicine, Ayurveda, and cultural cooperation, alongside a Line of Credit for defence procurement.

Highlighting the growing partnership, President Murmu said the relationship between India and Angola rests on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for prosperity. She noted that both nations continue to work together closely on regional and global platforms to advance their common interests.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Luanda on November 8, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Angola, as part of her two-nation tour that also includes Botswana.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 2:36 AM IST
QUICK LINKS