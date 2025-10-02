LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > India > Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat, and Lal Bahadur Shastri, at Vijay Ghat, on October 2, 2025, in recognition of their role in India’s freedom struggle and development. He urged the people of India to remember their contributions to the country by using swadeshi products, as well as practicing truth, non violence, and patriotism.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 2, 2025 11:35:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy

On 2nd October 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and their contribution towards freedom and development of India.

Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

In honour of Mahatma Gandhi’s spirit towards truth, non violence and social justice, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. In one of the posts on X that PM Modi wrote, he discussed Gandhi as a revolutionary leader whose ideals changed human history. He underlined the philosophy of Gandhi regarding the power of serving and caring as the required instruments of empowering the people. The Prime Minister once more indicated that the government would proceed in the footsteps of Gandhi in building an India.



Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri

At Vijay Ghat, PM Modi paid some tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri as well. He gave Shastri a glowing review as a great statesman whose honesty, humility and perseverance enhanced India. Modi offered an eulogy to the great work and deed of Shastri and stated that his slogan of jai jawan jai kisan brought about a torrent of patriotism among the people. The Prime Minister emphasized the fact that the legacy of Shastri continues to inspire the desire to have a strong and independent India.



Swadeshi And Self Reliance Is To Be Promoted

In line with the principles of two leaders, PM Modi requested the citizens to remember them by using swadeshi that is local products. He argued that it is a true tribute to Gandhi and Shastri and the foundation of an independent and developed India to patronize Indian products. This twin birth anniversaries reflects the national position of upholding the ideals of truth, non violence, patriotism and self reliance as envisaged by two of the most iconic leaders in Indian history.

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Deshdrohis Enjoyed The Match’ Claims Uddhav Thackeray

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 11:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lal Bahadur ShastriMahatma Gandhinarendra modiPM Modi On Gandhi JayantiPM Narendra Modiprime minister narendra modi

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained

LATEST NEWS

GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
Chilean wines boom in Brazil as tariffs dampen US demand
Auroville Foundation Governing Board Completes 70th Special Session
After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…
Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Oil edges lower for fourth day on oversupply concerns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy

QUICK LINKS