Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi And Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries, Reflects On Their Legacy

On 2nd October 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries and their contribution towards freedom and development of India.

Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

In honour of Mahatma Gandhi’s spirit towards truth, non violence and social justice, PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. In one of the posts on X that PM Modi wrote, he discussed Gandhi as a revolutionary leader whose ideals changed human history. He underlined the philosophy of Gandhi regarding the power of serving and caring as the required instruments of empowering the people. The Prime Minister once more indicated that the government would proceed in the footsteps of Gandhi in building an India.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/GxP3rxNN6f — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025







Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri

At Vijay Ghat, PM Modi paid some tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri as well. He gave Shastri a glowing review as a great statesman whose honesty, humility and perseverance enhanced India. Modi offered an eulogy to the great work and deed of Shastri and stated that his slogan of jai jawan jai kisan brought about a torrent of patriotism among the people. The Prime Minister emphasized the fact that the legacy of Shastri continues to inspire the desire to have a strong and independent India.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/OnrZU1aAdY — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025







Swadeshi And Self Reliance Is To Be Promoted

In line with the principles of two leaders, PM Modi requested the citizens to remember them by using swadeshi that is local products. He argued that it is a true tribute to Gandhi and Shastri and the foundation of an independent and developed India to patronize Indian products. This twin birth anniversaries reflects the national position of upholding the ideals of truth, non violence, patriotism and self reliance as envisaged by two of the most iconic leaders in Indian history.

