IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'Deshdrohis Enjoyed The Match' Claims Uddhav Thackeray

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: 'Deshdrohis Enjoyed The Match' Claims Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray condemned Indians who were watching the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan and referred to them as ‘deshdrohi’ and protested against the match in terms of national sentiment. The government, however, justified the participation of India saying that sports should not be mixed with politics and security.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 2, 2025 10:16:24 IST

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: ‘Deshdrohis Enjoyed The Match’ Claims Uddhav Thackeray

The leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray has severely condemned the move by India to play the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Pakistan calling the audience that will attend to watch the match as deshdrohi which means anti national. ‘I have never watched the match, as I am a Deshbhakt’ which means patriot said Thackeray. ‘The Deshdrohi have seen the match’, and he indicates that he does not approve of the sport following the horror attack at Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. 

What Did Uddhav Thackeray Say On IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final ?

The UBT Shiv Sena party has been vocal in its opposition to the match arguing that it would interfere with the national sentiment. Thackeray accused the BJP of sacrificing the interests of their money before the loss of the lives of the soldiers and the victims of the terrorists. To show this, the party had the Sindoor protests in Mumbai where women workers placed vermilion at the Prime Minister office as a symbolic gesture. The government, on the contrary, explained the role of India in that by saying that it was not a political war, but a sport one. BJP leader Anurag Thakur and Union Minister Manohar Lal argued that the Asia Cup match and Operation Sindoor were two separate matters and it was not fair to the players who had toiled to the final to fight against the match.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

India became the winner of the Asia cup 2025 by 5 wickets over Pakistan but refused to receive the winning trophy in the hands of the Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi. This struggle brings to the fore the existing clash between sports diplomacy and the issue of national security which accentuates the state of the complex relationship between India and Pakistan in international sports.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 10:16 AM IST
