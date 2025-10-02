Abhishek Sharma Shatters T20I Batting Record With Unbelievable ICC Rankings Rating

Abhishek Sharma of India has made a mark in the history of cricket because he has reached the highest rating in the ICC Men T20I Batter Ranking. After a brilliant half century in India’s semi final win over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2025, Sharma rose to 931 points, becoming the first to score above the old record of 919 points by England’s Dawid Malan in 2020.

Abhishek Sharma ICC Rankings

This incredible achievement not only elevates Sharma at the top of the T20I batting charts but also leaves him ahead of England’s Phillip Salt who is second by 82 rating points. His steady performances have catapulted him ahead of the Indian compatriots, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli who were once ranked top in the list. The success of Sharma is a product of his very impressive stature, where he earned 314 runs, averaging 44.85 in the Asia Cup to be awarded the Player of the Tournament award. The rankings of other players also saw some drastic changes in Asia Cup. Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka posted a career high rating moving up to fifth place in the tournament with 261 runs. Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan surged up 11 places to 13th and Sanju Samson of India 8 places to 31st.

Team India ICC Rankings

In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy of India held on to his No.1 ranked status in T20I bowling, which was boosted by his 7 wickets in Asia Cup. His fellow teammate Kuldeep Yadav also improved a lot, notwithstanding, he moved up nine places to the 12th. Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan and Rishad Hossain of Bangladesh also improved their ranking. There was also an upheaval in the all rounder rankings with Pakistan Saim Ayub replacing Hardik Pandya of India to take the number one position. Ayub had delivered a spectacular performance, with eight wickets at the Asia Cup which secured him the number one position, and Pandya lost his second place.

The record breaking effort of Abhishek Sharma only highlights the fact of his fast emergence in the world of international cricket and the dominance of India in the field of T20I. His reliability and pressure situation has cemented his image as one of the best T20I batters in the world.

