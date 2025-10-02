LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma

The wedding of the sister of Abhishek Sharma, had gone viral as he had been captured dancing with zeal with his mentor Yuvraj Singh in a video. The duo made the occasion even more entertaining with their bhangra dance and fans were glad to watch cricketing stars bringing the charm off the field.

(Image Credit: Abhishek Sharma via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Abhishek Sharma via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 2, 2025 09:19:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma

Video of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma performing vigorous dances with his mentor Yuvraj Singh and Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa at the pre wedding party of his sister Komal is currently becoming viral. The festivities coincided with the marriage of Komal taking place on October 3 and the occasion marked personal as well as professional achievements of Abhishek. 

Abhishek Sharma In Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma recently played a phenomenal performance in the Asia Cup 2025, with a total of 314 runs in seven innings with an average of 44.85, and 3 half centuries in a row. This saw him receive some form of recognition by winning the Player of the Tournament award or at least getting himself a car due to his consistency and influence. In one of those remarkable hits, he made 74 and 75 against Pakistan and Bangladesh respectively and 61 against Sri Lanka. 



Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Abhishek Sharma

In the dance clip of the marriage party, Abhishek is dancing to the beats of Bhangra, and Yuvraj Singh joins him, and they burn the floor with their steps. The videos reveal a jubilant and cuddly side of the cricketer, and by associating his personal happiness with his recent performance on the ground. With fans posting and responding to the footage on social media, there are numerous people admiring his physique on the field and off the field. This is a combination of cricketing achievement and personal triumph which provides the fans with a more comprehensive view of Abhishek Sharma, not only in terms of numbers and points. The timing is particularly good, having just won a tournament that helped him uplift his reputation, the dance video is an addition to his image in the eyes of the fans and enhances the interaction. In the meantime, it is a time to spend with family, too, the wedding celebrations are a cultural point of connection between the life of the athlete on the field and off. 

As Abhishek rides on the cricketing euphoria, he is also celebrating in style with dance, family and mentor in tow. The wedding ceremony is more like a platform not only to party, but to reestablish his growing prominence within Indian cricketing society and his own charisma.

Also Read: Is Adar Poonawalla Positioning To Buy RCB? Here’s What We Know

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 9:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma sisterAbhishek Sharma sister weddingAbhishek Sharma yuvraj singhyuvraj singh

RELATED News

Guardians beat Tigers 6-1, force decisive game three
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sponsorship Trends Signal Cricket’s Inclusive Evolution
India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Online
Yamamoto and Betts lead Dodgers to NLDS with Reds sweep
Yankees beat Red Sox 4-3, force decisive game three

LATEST NEWS

‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Elevates Wedding Bash With Dance Performance With Abhishek Sharma

QUICK LINKS