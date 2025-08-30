LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

PM Modi Japan Visit: Japanese Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, 2025, on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. He attended the India-Japan Economic Forum and travelled with Ishiba on the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai. What are the other key aspects of his visit to Japan?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 30, 2025 12:17:30 IST

PM Modi Japan Visit: Japanese Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, 2025, on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. This was his eighth visit to Japan and the first Summit with Prime Minister Ishiba.

During the visit, PM Modi attended the India-Japan Economic Forum and travelled with Ishiba on the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai. He also participated in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reviewed the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

In the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to China from Aug 31 to Sept 1, 2025, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Significant Aspects of PM Modi’s Japan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Shigeru Ishiba attended the India-Japan Economic Forum, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) in Tokyo on Aug. 29, 2025. Addressing the forum, PM Modi Invited Japanese companies to further enhance their footprint in India.

After the event, Prime Minister Ishiba extended a ceremonial welcome to Prime Minister Modi, followed by delegation-level talks and a dinner hosted in his honour. 

On the next day, on Aug. 30, 2025, both leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Shigeru Ishiba — travelled together on the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai, shared a meal and visited the Tokyo Electronics factory.

Transformative Investments And Landmark MoUs

One of the most significant announcements was Japan’s commitment of JPY 10 trillion of private investment into India over the next ten years.

At the heart of this is the India–Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, a roadmap covering vital areas such as economic growth, security, technology, innovation, health, sustainability, mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

A wide-ranging set of MoUs was signed, from defence and human resource exchange to digital innovation, critical minerals, clean energy, space exploration and cultural cooperation.

A document to advance bilateral collaboration in digital public infrastructure, development of digital talent and joint R&D in futuristic technological fields such as AI, IoT, and semiconductors.

India-Japan Partnership Rooted In Bipartisan Support

An interesting aspect of this visit was the broad engagement and bipartisan nature of India-Japan ties. 
PM Modi met two former Japanese Prime Ministers, Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida. He also met the Speaker along with a group of MPs.

In another significant gesture, the Governors of 16 prefectures, the equivalent of Indian Chief Ministers, visited Tokyo to interact with PM Modi. This state-level engagement is a unique example of the deepening of India’s ties with Japan.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Japan Visit: AI To Sustainable Fuel Initiative, These Are The 10 Imporant Takeways From PM Modi’s Two-Day Visit To Japan

Tags: narendra modiPM Modi Japan visitShigeru Ishiba

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?