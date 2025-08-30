Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan Visit: Key Highlights

PM Modi Japan Visit: Japanese Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30, 2025, on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. This was his eighth visit to Japan and the first Summit with Prime Minister Ishiba.

During the visit, PM Modi attended the India-Japan Economic Forum and travelled with Ishiba on the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai. He also participated in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reviewed the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

In the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to China from Aug 31 to Sept 1, 2025, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Significant Aspects of PM Modi’s Japan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Shigeru Ishiba attended the India-Japan Economic Forum, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) in Tokyo on Aug. 29, 2025. Addressing the forum, PM Modi Invited Japanese companies to further enhance their footprint in India.

After the event, Prime Minister Ishiba extended a ceremonial welcome to Prime Minister Modi, followed by delegation-level talks and a dinner hosted in his honour.

On the next day, on Aug. 30, 2025, both leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Shigeru Ishiba — travelled together on the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai, shared a meal and visited the Tokyo Electronics factory.

Transformative Investments And Landmark MoUs

One of the most significant announcements was Japan’s commitment of JPY 10 trillion of private investment into India over the next ten years.

At the heart of this is the India–Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, a roadmap covering vital areas such as economic growth, security, technology, innovation, health, sustainability, mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

A wide-ranging set of MoUs was signed, from defence and human resource exchange to digital innovation, critical minerals, clean energy, space exploration and cultural cooperation.

A document to advance bilateral collaboration in digital public infrastructure, development of digital talent and joint R&D in futuristic technological fields such as AI, IoT, and semiconductors.

India-Japan Partnership Rooted In Bipartisan Support

An interesting aspect of this visit was the broad engagement and bipartisan nature of India-Japan ties.

PM Modi met two former Japanese Prime Ministers, Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida. He also met the Speaker along with a group of MPs.

In another significant gesture, the Governors of 16 prefectures, the equivalent of Indian Chief Ministers, visited Tokyo to interact with PM Modi. This state-level engagement is a unique example of the deepening of India’s ties with Japan.

