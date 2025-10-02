LIVE TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Message On Dussehra 2025 Inspires Citizens To Embrace Virtue

On October 2, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his best wishes on Dussehra, stating it signifies good conquering evil and the importance of righteousness. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also celebrated with Indian Army members, emphasizing unity, courage, and devotion.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 2, 2025 12:24:27 IST

On October 2, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings to the nation on Vijaya dashami, or Dussehra, was observed. In a post to X, PM Modi shared To Dussehra, the message is the victory of good over evil and truth. The Prime Minister’s important message demonstrates what Dussehra is underscore, the sentiment behind the celebration, shown by Hindu communities around the globe.

Why Is Dusshera Celebrated?

Dussehra is described as the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana, and evil was expelled from society and dharma or right action was restored to humanity. Dussehra also commemorates the victory of goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura and goodness prevailed over evil. These stories of the Myths inspire believers to purge away their human vices of which all human beings are born, and live a clean life. 



Dusshera In India

The use of the word festival in Indian ceremonial practices signifies an event of significance to inspire social morale and social unity. Dussehra is the final day of the nine day festival of Navratri,  it varies in the method it is celebrated throughout India, and there are many customs. In most of India, Ravana effigies are burnt as the display of good conquering evil. To many, Dussehra brings the opportunity for public congregation and confirms and group attaches to social ties and a cultural identity. The event also allows each person an opportunity to reflect and remove such evil activities and decides and chooses to better themselves and become a peace contributor in society.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 12:11 PM IST
