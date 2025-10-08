Priyanka Gandhi Again Jibes BJP-Led Central Govt Over Assistance For Kerala’s Wayanad Landslide Affected People Loan Waiver

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took a swipe at the central government over its refusal to waive the loans of those affected by the 2024 Wayanad landslide, saying the loans of certain business houses are waived without hesitation while the people of Wayanad endured unimaginable pain without their fault.

In a post on X, taking a swipe at the Centre, she said, “The Central Government’s refusal to waive the loans of those affected by the devastating Wayanad landslides of 2024 is shocking. Especially while the loans of certain large business houses are waived without hesitation. These loans represent the lives of people who have endured unimaginable pain for no fault of theirs; they total up to a minuscule amount in comparison.”

“The Kerala High Court has observed: when people have most needed help, the Union Government has failed them. I couldn’t agree more,” she added.

Her remarks came amid the strong words used by the Kerala High Court for the BJP-led Central government over the loan waiver of people affected by the 2024 devastating landslide in Wayanad.

The Kerala High Court earlier in the day orally observed that the Centre has failed the people of the state.

“Enough is enough. We don’t need the central government’s charity. This is just bureaucratic babble. It’s not about whether the central government can act, but whether they are willing to act. If you are unwilling to act, we (the Bench) dare to say it. Who are you trying to fool?” remarked the court.

A division bench of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Jobin Sebastian, hearing the matter, expressed disappointment and went to the extent of saying that the Union government had “failed the people” of Kerala.

“Please tell the Union government that these kinds of tactics are not going to carry the day. If they have the courage, let them say that they are not willing to help. But at least the people should know that when it comes to moments like this, the Union government has failed the people of Kerala,” it remarked.

The court’s remarks came after the Central government in its affidavit stated that there is no provision for granting loan waivers in cases of natural disasters.

Earlier on October 4, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, had highlighted the assistance to the state of Rs 260 crore against Rs 2,221 crore and said that human suffering cannot be treated as a political opportunity.

In a post on X, she had said, “The people of Wayanad faced a devastating tragedy that demanded compassion, fairness, and urgent relief. Kerala requested Rs 2,221 crore to rebuild lives after the landslide, but the Central government sanctioned only Rs 260 crore — a fraction of what was needed.”

The Congress leader had pointed out that the people of Wayanad, who lost homes, livelihoods, and loved ones, had hoped for meaningful assistance, especially after the Prime Minister’s visit.

“What they received instead was neglect. Relief and rehabilitation must rise above politics. Human suffering cannot be treated as a political opportunity, and the people of Wayanad deserve nothing less than justice, support, and dignity,” Priyanka Gandhi had said.

On July 30, 2024, heavy monsoon rains triggered devastating landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district, resulting in more than 200 deaths, with 32 people still reported missing.

