Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Breaks the Internet: Goes Official With Fiancée Aviva Baig in First Photo After Engagement

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, have gotten engaged to his long-time partner Aviva Baig. He shared two pictures in the post, the first captures the newly engaged couple posing together, while the second is a throwback childhood photograph showing Raihan and Aviva from their younger years.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig.
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2026 22:33:10 IST

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, have gotten engaged to his long-time partner Aviva Baig. The engagement ceremony was held on Monday, with Raihan announcing the news publicly through a post on social media. 

The couple was not only blessed by their families but also by the fans who were dying to see this fashionable and artistic union. The engagement of the two has caught the eye of the public and has mingled romance, beauty, and family ties all together in one great announcement. 

First Photo After Engagement 

Raihan Vadra shared the first photo on his Instagram handle with his fiancée Aviva Baig, which has taken social media by storm. He shared two pictures in the post, the first captures the newly engaged couple posing together, while the second is a throwback childhood photograph showing Raihan and Aviva from their younger years. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raihan (@raihanrvadra)



He captioned the post “29.12.25”, marking the date of their engagement and making the special moment official on social media. The picture offers a rare glimpse into their private moment and has quickly caught the attention of netizens and political circles alike.

About Raihan Vadra 

Raihan Vadra is a visual artist who has been capturing moments through photography since he was just ten years old. As per his biography on the APRE Art House website, his body of work includes wildlife, street, and commercial photography, showcasing his diverse interests and artistic perspective. 

He attended The Doon School in Dehradun, following the tradition of his grandfather and uncle, and later studied politics at SOAS University of London. He held his first solo exhibition, Dark Perception, at Bikaner House, New Delhi, in 2021. Other notable exhibitions include Anumana and Upamana. 

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig is not your typical creative; she is a powerhouse behind the camera! Professionally, she is a photographer and producer who founded Atelier 11, a sophisticated photographic studio and production house in New Delhi with a partner. Since December 2023, she has been putting her charm as a producer at PlusRymn. 

She is a former national-level football player, showcasing her versatility beyond the arts. She studied at Modern School, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi, and also earned a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). 

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 10:33 PM IST
