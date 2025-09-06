LIVE TV
Punjab floods affect 25,000 people, 40 villages submerged

Punjab floods affect 25,000 people, 40 villages submerged

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 18:39:08 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 6 (ANI): Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Saturday said that about 24,930 people have been affected by floods in the state, with 40 villages inundated.

Fazilika district is among the worst hit, with 22,652 people impacted, particularly in the Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies.

“Due to floods in Fazilka district, Jalalabad (2278) and Fazilka constituencies are most affected. Approximately 24,930 people have been affected, with 40 villages impacted by floods,” said Sond.

He added that around 4,200 people have been shifted to safer locations. Moreover, 30 relief camps have also been established in the district. “17 government buildings have been affected in floods…4 teams of NDRF, two teams of Army, one team of BSF have been deployed in Fazilka,” he said.

According to the minister, 8,600 ration kits were distributed to people affected by the floods. “We are providing relief material to every family affected by the floods. Almost 8600 ration kits have been distributed…” he said.

Despite ongoing relief efforts, heavy rains continue to worsen the situation.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army conducted a relief operation, where it provided relief materials and rescued people from the submerged areas.

Locals said that there is no decline in the water level. “The villages are drowning. The food is provided. There is no decline in water level…. The Indian Army has rescued us and shifted us to a safer location…It is helping a lot,” Vajir Singh, a local from the Fazilika village, told ANI.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another local, Reshu Bai, said that the situation on the ground continues to remain dire, as children are forced to sit on the roof to escape the flooding waters.

“A lot of kids are sitting on the roof. They have gone to the houses to get water. There’s a hole in the house. There is a lot of water in the houses. The kids are sitting there. All the things are being sold. It is in a bad condition,” Reshu told ANI.

Meanwhile, the state’s flood death toll has increased to 43. However, rescue and relief efforts have been stepped up, with AIIMS Delhi sending a specialised medical team to the affected areas (ANI).

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

