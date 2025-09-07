LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families

Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit flood-hit Gurdaspur, Punjab, on September 9 to meet affected families and review relief efforts. Punjab has seen 46 deaths, over 1,996 villages impacted, and crops on 1.71 lakh hectares destroyed by floods.

PM Modi to visit flood-hit Gurdaspur on Sept 9 (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi to visit flood-hit Gurdaspur on Sept 9 (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 7, 2025 10:54:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gurdaspur district in Punjab on September 9, to meet families affected by flooding and monitor relief efforts. The BJP Punjab unit tweeted the visit announcement, noting the Prime Minister will meet farmers, migrant residents and affected families. The announcement noted that the visit is an indication of the Centre’s commitment to stand by people of Punjab during the crisis. 

“This Prime Minister’s visit states that the central BJP government is always going to stand with the people of Punjab and will do everything they can in this challenging period,” said in the tweet. Modi will also assess conditions on the ground in other northern states, like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, that have also suffered destruction from heavy rainfall following months of perennial rains.

Punjab has experienced one of its worst monsoon seasons and the impact is immense. Official data indicate that currently 1,996 villages across 22 districts have been affected so far, displacing thousands of families and affecting set crops on approximately 1.71 lakh hectares. Hardeep Singh Mundian, the Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister, mentioned that there had been at least 46 deaths in the state due to the floods and that 3 more people are missing in Pathankot district. 

In the past 24 hours, there have been 48 more new affected villages, and crop loss on 2,131 hectares of land. As the situation continues to develop, the authorities advanced their relief and evacuation efforts. 925 people were evacuated in one day for a total of 22,854 evacuees. So far, there have only been 3,872 displaced people at risk based on monsoon flooding since the beginning of flooding. A total of over 3.87 lakh people have been affected from the flooding in states with Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Fazilka districts continuing to record high water levels while rural and urban recovery from flooding continues. 

The Prime Minister’s visit may certainly convey the symbolic notion of expressing solidarity with flood victims but may also lead to more serious central packages, which are deeply needed to restore some essential lost, infrastructure, farmers compensation, and rehabilitation of one of India’s most critical agricultural states.

ALSO READ: Punjab Flood Update: Punjab Floods: Death Toll Reaches 46, Rescue And Relief Operations Continue

Tags: Gurdaspurpm modi’Punjab Floods

RELATED News

"Farmers' crops destroyed due to waterlogging, govt must ensure relief": Bhupinder Hooda
"ISKCON is performing Snan Purnima on dates which are not mandated by scriptures, traditions": Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannatha Temple Office
Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad Continues: Over 2.18 Lakh Idols Immersed, Thousands More Await
UK Delegation Inspects Tihar Jail As India Preps To Bring Back Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli

LATEST NEWS

After Leaked Video With Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler Sparks Dating Rumours With This Supermodel Who Was Once Accused Of ‘Fatphobic’ Photoshoot
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska
What’s Really Behind Donald Trump’s Hand Mark? Doctors Warn It’s No Ordinary Bruise, Can Be Deadly
"We will try together to build some houses": Sonu Sood arrives in Punjab for relief efforts amid flood crisis
What Role Will MS Dhoni Play In Vasan Bala’s ‘The Chase’ As Star Cricketer Is All Set To debut With R Madhavan
Uttarakhand: Work underway to open Nandanagar-Nandprayag road in Chamoli
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families
Punjab Floods: PM Modi To Visit Gurdaspur On September 9, Assure Support To Affected Families

QUICK LINKS