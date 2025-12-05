LIVE TV
Home > India > Putin Commits To Peak Performance At Kudankulam Nuclear Facility, Says 'Russia Will Be A Reliable Supplier'

Putin Commits To Peak Performance At Kudankulam Nuclear Facility, Says ‘Russia Will Be A Reliable Supplier’

Vladimir Putin during his visit to India, announced that the capacity of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant would be increased to its full level, thus enhancing the energy supply of India. This demonstrates the growing interdependence between India and Russia in the nuclear energy sector and the overall strategic partnership.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 5, 2025 20:07:21 IST

Putin during his two day trip to India reiterated that Russia is collaborating with India to finish and make the Kudankulam plant functional, which is presently India’s greatest nuclear power plant. He informed that two out of six reactors are now merged into the grid while four others are in the process of being constructed. Putin let it be known that the plant’s production will be powered to a full extent and this will be a very big help to India’s energy demands which are increasing day by day.

At the time of Putin’s visit, the nuclear power corporation of Russia, called Rosatom, sent the first batch of nuclear fuel for the third reactor of Kudankulam, which is the first delivery in a contract lasting till 2024 that includes future fuel supply for reactors 3 and 4 during their lifetime. Seven flights are arranged for bringing the entire reactor core and the extra fuel, which marks the urgency and importance of the project from the Moscow’s side. The complete operation of all six VVER-1000 reactors at KNPP will generate a total installed capacity of 6,000 MW, thus it will become a significant element of India’s energy security strategy. The current two units have been providing power since 2013 and 2016 respectively. The planned enlargement is going to be a factor for the increased electricity demands that are going to come from industries and households, especially in the southern parts of India.

The energy deal is not only about energy production, but it also highlights the deepening of strategic relations between India and Russia. In the course of the summit discussions, the two leaders talked about readying new nuclear cooperation, among other things, small modular reactors, and peaceful nuclear technologies for applications in medicine, agriculture, and other fields. The decision to hasten the capacity at Kudankulam, and the continuous collaboration in nuclear power, bring about a revival of India-Russia teamwork in the face of global energy strain and changing geopolitics.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin’s Secret Diet Revealed: Why He Brings His Own Chefs and Never Eats Unscreened Food

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 8:07 PM IST
Tags: India Russia nuclear cooperationindia russia nuclear energyKudankulam Nuclear Power Plantnuclear energy india russiaputin india nuclear statementputin visit india

