Rafale Jets Shot Down By Pakistan? Dassault CEO Reveals What Really Happened

Rafale Jets Shot Down By Pakistan? Dassault CEO Reveals What Really Happened

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier has refuted Pakistan’s claims that Rafale jets were downed during the May India-Pakistan conflict, calling them "inaccurate". India hasn't disclosed losses, but top military officials emphasize the mission’s success. The Rafale’s versatility and superiority remain unchallenged, says Trappier.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 22:20:55 IST

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier has strongly rejected Pakistan’s claims that Rafale fighter jets were shot down during the May 7–10 clash between Indian and Pakistani forces, describing Islamabad’s statements as “inaccurate.”

In an interview with French publication Challenges, Trappier responded to media queries about Pakistan’s assertion that India lost three Rafale jets in the skirmishes that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“The Indians haven’t communicated, so we don’t know exactly what happened. What we already know is that what the Pakistanis are saying is inaccurate,” Trappier told Challenges.

Operation Sindoor: The Spark Behind the Conflict

The conflict erupted following India’s targeted air operation—Sindoor— carried out in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 Indian lives. In response, the Indian Air Force launched strikes on terror hubs across the border, prompting retaliatory action from Pakistan.

Pakistan had claimed to have downed six Indian aircraft during the operation, sparking debates and speculation, especially on social media, about the performance and survivability of India’s frontline aircraft, including the Rafale.

India’s Stand: Mission Accomplished, Losses Not Detailed

While India has not issued a detailed breakdown of aircraft losses, its top military brass has countered Pakistan’s narrative with a focus on mission success.

In a May 11 press briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, acknowledged the reality of combat-related losses but dismissed the significance of numbers.

“We are in a combat scenario; losses are a part of combat,” Bharti said. “The question you must ask is whether we have achieved our objective of decimating the terrorist camps. The answer is a thumping yes.”

General Anil Chauhan, India’s Chief of Defence Staff, echoed this during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, calling Pakistan’s claims “absolutely incorrect.” He did admit that some Indian jets were lost early in the operation but stopped short of confirming whether Rafales were among them.

Dassault CEO Backs Rafale as World’s Best Multi-role Jet

Amid the controversy, Trappier also took the opportunity to reaffirm the Rafale jet’s global standing. When asked whether the Rafale still stands among the world’s top combat aircraft, Trappier responded unequivocally:

“I think that the Rafale is indeed the best aircraft in the world, better than the F-35 and much better than all the Chinese aircraft in the market.”

While he conceded that the F-22 Raptor may outperform the Rafale in specific air-to-air scenarios, he highlighted the Rafale’s unmatched versatility.

“It’s always complicated to say that we’re the best in absolute terms, but I sincerely think that we’re the best in compromise… Suppose you want a single aircraft capable of air-to-air missions, reconnaissance, air-to-ground strikes, nuclear missions and being able to embark on an aircraft carrier. In that case, I think that the Rafale is indeed the best aircraft in the world.”

Strategic Silence or Tactical Ambiguity?

India’s strategic silence on actual losses has been viewed by experts as a deliberate choice to maintain operational security and diplomatic balance. Meanwhile, Dassault’s categorical dismissal of Pakistan’s statements strengthens India’s position in the global defence narrative.

As the dust settles over Operation Sindoor, the credibility battle continues. But for now, Dassault Aviation’s statement stands as a strong rebuttal to Islamabad’s claims, reinforcing faith in Rafale’s performance and resilience.

Tags: dassault aviationindia-pakistan conflictrafale
