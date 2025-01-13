Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, Kejriwal Of Failing To Tackle Inflation At Delhi Rally

In a sharp critique during the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally held in Seelampur, Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He accused them of failing to tackle inflation, which he described as at its peak, further worsening the divide between the rich and the poor. Gandhi claimed that the wealthy, specifically businessmen like Ambani and Adani, are flourishing under Modi’s leadership, while ordinary citizens suffer.

Gandhi questioned the silence of both Modi and Kejriwal on the influence of industrialists like Adani in the country, stating, “Have you ever seen Modi or Kejriwal speak about Adani?” He emphasized his belief that India should not be a nation controlled by billionaires, challenging the priorities of the current administration.

The Congress leader also took aim at the BJP and RSS, accusing them of undermining the Constitution of India, while stressing his commitment to protecting it. Referring to the 4000 km long journey he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gandhi reaffirmed his resolve to defend the values laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution, expressing the need for unity through love, not hate.

In his attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Gandhi pointed to the Delhi CM’s broken promises. Gandhi criticized Kejriwal for his failed promises to eliminate corruption, reduce pollution, and transform Delhi into a global city. Gandhi also urged voters to choose Congress, promising genuine development, particularly for the backward classes.

With the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, both the AAP and Congress are fiercely contesting, with results expected on February 8.

