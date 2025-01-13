Assam Coal Mine’s Water Level Soars Again Despite Ongoing Dewatering

The situation at the flooded coal mine in Assam’s Dima Hasao district remains critical as water levels continue to rise despite strenuous dewatering efforts. The disaster occurred on January 6 when nearly 40 workers illegally entered the 300-feet deep mine. The workers likely struck an underground water source, leading to flooding. While around 25 workers managed to escape, at least nine remain trapped.

Over the past week, authorities have been using nine traditional pumps round-the-clock to remove the water, initially managing to reduce the water level. However, the efforts have been thwarted since Saturday when the water level ceased to drop, signaling the influx of water from an unknown nearby source. As of Monday evening, authorities had brought in six additional pumps from Guwahati, and three were already operational.

The heavy-duty pump sent by Coal India Limited, capable of pumping 2,250 liters of water per minute, has yet to be used, as the team is focusing on locating the source of the water flooding the mine. Local miners have been enlisted to assist with the survey, and a decision will be made on further actions once the source is identified.

According to officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), while the water level initially dropped by 18.1 meters, it rose again by nearly 11 meters by Monday evening. The situation is dire, with rescue operations underway, and the clock ticking as the trapped workers await help.

This tragic incident highlights the risks associated with illegal mining operations and the ongoing challenges in controlling flooding in such mines. The community continues to hope for the safe recovery of those still trapped.