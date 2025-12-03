LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajnath Singh’s Big Charge: Nehru Wanted Govt-Funded Babri Masjid, Sardar Patel Blocked It

Rajnath Singh’s Big Charge: Nehru Wanted Govt-Funded Babri Masjid, Sardar Patel Blocked It

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru wanted government funds used for the Babri Masjid, a move opposed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Speaking at the ‘Sardar Sabha’ in Vadodara, Singh said Patel was “truly secular” and resisted appeasement politics. He also drew parallels with the Somnath and Ayodhya Ram temple constructions, both funded by public donations.

Rajnath Singh says Nehru wanted govt funds for Babri Masjid; Patel opposed it as "truly secular", cites Somnath and Ayodhya examples. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 3, 2025 11:00:16 IST

Rajnath Singh’s Big Charge: Nehru Wanted Govt-Funded Babri Masjid, Sardar Patel Blocked It

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asserted that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to use government funds to build Babri Masjid, but it was the then Home Minister Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel who opposed the idea, as he was “truly secular”.

Remembering India’s first Home Minister at the ‘Sardar Sabha’ organised in Gujarat’s Vadodara, the Defence Minister said on Tuesday that Patel did not look to appease communities, unlike Nehru, who questioned the reconstruction of Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was truly secular. He never believed in appeasement. When Jawaharlal Nehru spoke about spending government funds on the Babri Masjid issue, if anyone opposed it, it was one born in Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who opposed it. At that time, he did not allow the Babri Masjid to be built with government money,” Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that earlier parallels were drawn between the reconstruction of the Gir Somnath temple, but Patel rejected similarities between the two cases, highlighting that the Somnath temple was rebuilt with donations instead of government money.

“Nehru raised the question of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple. When the question was raised, then Sardar clarified that the Somnath Temple case was different; the public had donated Rs 30 lakh there, a trust had been formed, and not even a single penny of government money was used,” Rajnath Singh said.

Drawing similarities to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Defence Minister said, “The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has not been funded by government money. The people of this country have borne the entire cost.”

On November 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the sacred Hindu ritual of “Dhwaja Arohan” by hoisting a 22-foot religious (dharmic) flag. In scriptural tradition, the raising of the dhwaja symbolises the triumphant victory of dharma over adharma and serves as an open invitation to devotees around the world to participate in this celebration.

‘Sardar Sabha’ was organised on Tuesday as part of the ‘Unity March’ organised by Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the event. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister of Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje and other dignitaries were present.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that Sardar Patel realised the dream of an integrated India through his indomitable willpower, farsightedness and unwavering dedication.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 10:59 AM IST
