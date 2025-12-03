Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday addressed the state Congress executive meeting, stressing the party’s internal diversity and comparing it to the broad range of worship practices in Hinduism.

“The Congress takes along all types of individuals. One says he will worship Lord Venkateswara, another says he will worship Hanuman. When we could not bring consensus on gods, I don’t think we can have consensus on political leaders and DCC presidents,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Expanding on his analogy, he remarked, “How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice. There are local deities where toddy and non-vegetarian food are served during certain events and there are gods worshipped by those who eat ‘dal rice’ (vegetarians).”

His comments come at a time when reports suggest unease within the Congress over the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs.

BJP Leaders Condemn Revanth Reddy’s Remarks, Link Them to AIMIM Ties

Prominent BJP leaders in Telangana, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, sharply criticised the Chief Minister’s statements.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy recalled Revanth Reddy’s remarks during the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign, alleging that the CM had said, “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress.” He accused the Chief Minister of showing “arrogant” disregard toward Hindus and their deities due to his “friendship with the AIMIM.”

“The time has come for Hindus to unite in Telangana also. The time has come to show the power of Hindus to Revanth Reddy and Congress party,” he said.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar echoed the criticism, stating, “Hindu society should think now whether they want to face insults by remaining divided or show their power by ensuring unity. BJP never insults other religions. BJP respects all religions.”

Bandi Sanjay Issues Strong Statement, Says Congress Hates Hindus

Attacking the Chief Minister further, Bandi Sanjay Kumar released a strongly worded post on social media, alleging that the Congress harbours “deep-rooted hatred” toward Hindus.

“I strongly condemn the comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy insulting Hindus and Hindu deities. The Congress has always been a party that bends before the AIMIM. Revanth Reddy himself said Congress is a Muslim party. That statement alone exposes their mindset. Congress carries deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus,” he wrote.

He added that BJP’s warnings during the Jubilee Hills by-election were now vindicated:

“This is exactly why we warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS accidentally won, Hindus would not be able to step out with dignity. The Chief Minister’s latest comments prove BJP was right.”

BJP Calls For Protests Across Telangana

The backlash quickly translated into organisational action. BJP’s Telangana president, N Ramchander Rao, announced statewide protests on December 3 targeting Revanth Reddy’s remarks. The agitation will include the burning of effigies and public demonstrations demanding an unconditional apology.

Protests are expected to intensify across various districts in the coming days.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also condemned the comments, with several party leaders urging the Chief Minister to retract his statements and apologise for hurting the sentiments of “crores of Hindus across the state.”

