LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur Banaras Hindu University bjp IND vs SA 2nd ODI india russia relations Jared Kushner Moscow meeting karachi Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news Kanpur
LIVE TV
Home > India > Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sparked a political row after comparing Congress’s internal diversity to varied Hindu worship practices. His remarks, made during a state Congress executive meeting, triggered a sharp backlash from BJP leaders.

Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Hindu worship diversity spark BJP backlash, social media outrage, and statewide protests in Telangana. Photo: ANI.
Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Hindu worship diversity spark BJP backlash, social media outrage, and statewide protests in Telangana. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 3, 2025 08:44:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday addressed the state Congress executive meeting, stressing the party’s internal diversity and comparing it to the broad range of worship practices in Hinduism.

“The Congress takes along all types of individuals. One says he will worship Lord Venkateswara, another says he will worship Hanuman. When we could not bring consensus on gods, I don’t think we can have consensus on political leaders and DCC presidents,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

Expanding on his analogy, he remarked, “How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice. There are local deities where toddy and non-vegetarian food are served during certain events and there are gods worshipped by those who eat ‘dal rice’ (vegetarians).”

His comments come at a time when reports suggest unease within the Congress over the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs.

Also Read: ‘Yet Another Attempt To Spread…’: MEA On Pakistan’s Airspace Denial Claim Over Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

BJP Leaders Condemn  Revanth Reddy’s Remarks, Link Them to AIMIM Ties

Prominent BJP leaders in Telangana, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, sharply criticised the Chief Minister’s statements.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy recalled Revanth Reddy’s remarks during the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign, alleging that the CM had said, “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress.” He accused the Chief Minister of showing “arrogant” disregard toward Hindus and their deities due to his “friendship with the AIMIM.”

“The time has come for Hindus to unite in Telangana also. The time has come to show the power of Hindus to Revanth Reddy and Congress party,” he said.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar echoed the criticism, stating, “Hindu society should think now whether they want to face insults by remaining divided or show their power by ensuring unity. BJP never insults other religions. BJP respects all religions.”

Bandi Sanjay Issues Strong Statement, Says Congress Hates Hindus

Attacking the Chief Minister further, Bandi Sanjay Kumar released a strongly worded post on social media, alleging that the Congress harbours “deep-rooted hatred” toward Hindus.

“I strongly condemn the comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy insulting Hindus and Hindu deities. The Congress has always been a party that bends before the AIMIM. Revanth Reddy himself said Congress is a Muslim party. That statement alone exposes their mindset. Congress carries deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus,” he wrote.

He added that BJP’s warnings during the Jubilee Hills by-election were now vindicated:
“This is exactly why we warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS accidentally won, Hindus would not be able to step out with dignity. The Chief Minister’s latest comments prove BJP was right.”

BJP Calls For Protests Across Telangana

The backlash quickly translated into organisational action. BJP’s Telangana president, N Ramchander Rao, announced statewide protests on December 3 targeting Revanth Reddy’s remarks. The agitation will include the burning of effigies and public demonstrations demanding an unconditional apology.

Protests are expected to intensify across various districts in the coming days.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also condemned the comments, with several party leaders urging the Chief Minister to retract his statements and apologise for hurting the sentiments of “crores of Hindus across the state.”

Also Read: Air India Resolves Check-In Glitch Caused By Third-Party System, Flights Back On Schedule

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 8:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpg-kishan-reddyhindushome-hero-pos-5revanth reddytelanganaTelangana news

RELATED News

Chennai Weather Today: IMD Issues Fresh Heavy Rain Alert, Updates About Cyclone Ditwah, Schools Holiday, Exams, And Weather Forecast Till December 5

Air India Resolves Check-In Glitch Caused By Third-Party System, Flights Back On Schedule

Who Is Vedamurti Devavrat Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Masters Nearly 2,000 Yajurveda Mantras In 50 Days, PM Modi Hails Achievement Of Reviving 200-Year-Old Vedic Tradition

From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

‘Baseless Controversy’: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Critics Over Sanchar Saathi App Mandate Row, Dubs It ‘Suraksha Kawach’

LATEST NEWS

Vidya Wires IPO Opens Today: Price Band ₹48–₹52, Grey Market Premium Signals Potential Early Gains; Should You Apply?

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Vardhman, Hudco And Many Other In Focus Today

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Raipur Cricket Stadium? Check Weather Report

What Is RELOS Agreement? Russia Approves Key Defence Pact With India Ahead of Putin’s Delhi Visit | Explained

Five Hour Talks: Putin’s Meeting With Donald Trump Envoys Witkoff And Kushner Concludes; Kremlin Says ‘No Compromise’ On Territory

From Drug Boats To Diplomacy: Are Trump’s US And Maduro’s Venezuela On The Brink Of War? Explained

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Wake Up Richer, Want To Think Like A Billionaire? Start With These 7 Morning Habits

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks On Hindu Deities Sparks Backlash, ‘‘One God for Vegetarians, Another For…’

QUICK LINKS