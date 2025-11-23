LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad defence minister rajnath singh Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana Palash Muchhal Afshan Syal mahesh babu IMAX screen delhi blast Al Falah University Faridabad
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says “borders can change” and Sindh may return to India, calling Sindhi people ‘forever ours’. He highlights cultural ties, sacred Indus River, and praises Sindhis’ contributions post-Partition.

Rajnath Singh says “borders can change” and Sindh may return to India. (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)
Rajnath Singh says “borders can change” and Sindh may return to India. (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 23, 2025 19:10:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made headlines with a major statement about the Sindh region, saying that while it may not be a part of India today, borders can change, and Sindh may return to India in the future. He also emphasized the enduring civilisational connection with Sindhi people, calling them “forever ours.”

Speaking at an event, Singh highlighted the cultural and historical ties between India and Sindh, a province near the Indus River that went to Pakistan following the 1947 Partition.

Quoting former Home Minister LK Advani, Singh said that Sindhi Hindus of Advani’s generation never fully accepted the separation of Sindh from India, as the Indus River holds sacred significance for Hindus. “Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca,” he added.

Watch here:



“Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh praised Sindhi community

The Defence Minister also praised the resilience of the Sindhi community that migrated to India after Partition, noting how they rebuilt their lives from scratch and contributed significantly to India’s economic growth and social development.

Earlier, on September 22, Singh addressed the Indian community in Morocco, expressing confidence that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) would eventually rejoin India without the need for military intervention. “PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering,” he said.

Rajnath Singh’s remarks on Sindh and PoK underline India’s long-standing civilisational perspective and reflect the government’s focus on cultural and historical connections alongside strategic geopolitical views.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: PIB Exposes Fake Letter On Tejas Jets Circulated By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts, Confirms It’s Forged

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 7:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: defence minister rajnath singhhome-hero-pos-3rajnath singhsindhSindhi people India

RELATED News

Fact Check: PIB Exposes Fake Letter On Tejas Jets Circulated By Pakistani Propaganda Accounts, Confirms It’s Forged

Who Is Yasin Malik? Key Witness Identifies Separatist Leader As Main Shooter In 1990 J&K Air Force Attack

Tragic Loss in Nagpur: Teen Girl Ends Life After Parents Refuse Her Phone Access

Who Is Wing Commander Afshan? Wife Of The Pilot Who Died During Dubai Air Show Breaks Down In Uniform During Husband’s Last Rites, Watch Heartbreaking Video!

India, Israel May Soon Seal First Phase Of Free Trade Agreement? Piyush Goyal Shares Big Update

LATEST NEWS

I Wouldn’t Want Any Family Member To…’: Ranbir Kapoor Once Revealed Why He Would Never Dance At Weddings As Ranveer Singh’s Dancing Clips From Udaipur’s Billionaire Wedding Go Viral

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

This Country Is World’s First Cashless Nation, Not US, Russia, China, India, Name Is…

Wisconsin Horror: ‘Skin And Bones’ Teen Found At 35 Pounds After Years Of Starvation By Her Own Family; Four Arrested For Neglect

Smriti Mandhana Once Shared How Her Father Wanted One Of His Kids To Represent India: ‘When I Was In My Mother’s Womb…’

‘Thodi Der Humne Wait Kiya, Lekin…’ Smriti Mandhana’s Manager Reveals What Exactly Happened As Cricketer’s Father Gets Rushed To Hospital Hours Before Wedding Ceremony

Pilot Booked After 26-Year-Old Crew Member Alleges Rape At Bengaluru Hotel; Halasuru Police Take Over

‘Bhai, Tumhara Kaam Hai Hatana…’: Shreyas Iyer Loses Cool At Security After He Tries To Click Selfies With Star Cricketer At Hotel

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana’s Father Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance Hours Before Wedding Ceremony, Event Postponed Indefinitely

How Can Max Verstappen Win Driver’s World Championship 2025 After Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri’s Disqualification From Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025?

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”
Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”
Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”
Rajnath Singh’s BIG Remark: “Borders Can Change… Sindh May Return To India”, Calls Sindhi People “Forever Ours”

QUICK LINKS