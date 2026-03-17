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Home > India > ‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

Rajinikanth slammed Aadhav Arjuna’s remarks as defamatory, thanked supporters, and asserted that time would deliver a fitting response.

Rajnikanth on TVK party leader (Image:X)
Rajnikanth on TVK party leader (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 17, 2026 13:43:53 IST

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‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday condemned the “slanderous remarks” by TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, saying that “time will give a befitting reply”.

In a post on social media website X, Rajinikanth rejected claims made by Arjuna during a protest rally in Chennai, where he claimed that Rajinikanth’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics was thwarted by the DMK family, hitting out at the ruling party.

“Mr. Aadhav Arjuna, who holds a leadership position in the TVK party (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), recently expressed an opinion about me that was contrary to the truth,” Rajinikanth said in the post.

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He further expressed gratitude towards political leaders, fans, and media members who criticised the “derogatory” remarks.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP President Mr. Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister Mr. L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Mr. Raghupathy, Mr. Thol. Thirumavalavan, Mr. S.P. Velumani, friend Mr. Annamalai, Mr. Arjunamurthy, Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Mr. G.K. Vasan, Mr. John Pandian, Mr. Pugalenthi, and many other political leaders, Mr. Ameer, Mr. G. Dhananjayan, and other friends from the film industry, Mr. Nakkheeran Gopal, Chanakyaa Mr. Rangaraj Pandey, members of the media, and my beloved fans (whom I consider the gods who keep me living), for condemning his defamatory remarks and raising their voices in my support,” the actor wrote in the message.

“Time does not speak, but it waits and gives the answer,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran also condemned TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna for allegedly making derogatory remarks about actor Rajinikanth and urged him to apologies.

Describing Rajinikanth as an “emperor of cinema,” a towering figure in acting, and a spiritual personality, the state BJP chief said any criticism of the actor was unacceptable.

What Aadhav Arjuna said

Arjuna dropped a political bombshell during a rally in Chennai last Thursday.

He alleged that Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated entry into Tamil Nadu politics was thwarted not by his failing health but by threats by the DMK family.

He claimed that the family issued grave threats to the actor to protect their own hegemony.

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First published on: Mar 17, 2026 1:41 PM IST
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‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

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‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

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‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics
‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics
‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics
‘Time Will Tell’: Rajnikanth Responds To TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna After He Claimed DMK Family Prevented Superstar From Entering Politics

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