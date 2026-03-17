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Home > World > Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly injured in US strikes and may have been taken to Moscow for treatment.

Mojtaba Khamenei. Photos: X.
Mojtaba Khamenei. Photos: X.

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 17, 2026 12:57:00 IST

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Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may have been taken to Moscow for the treatment of injuries he sustained during the February 28 missile strikes by the United States targeting his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and top Iranian officials.

Mojtaba was reportedly offered to be flown out of Tehran for better medical treatment by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself in a phone call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, a report by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida claimed.

Khamenei was reportedly on a Russian military plane on Thursday, which took off from Tehran and landed in Moscow, the report further stated.

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However, Russia has neither denied nor confirmed the news and is keeping quiet about the development.

Declining to comment on the big claims of Moscow’s intervention, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, “We never comment on such reports.” He was talking to TASS news agency.

What We Know So Far About Mojtaba’s Injuries –

The Iranian foreign ministry has stated that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured during the US-led strikes, but he is better now and responding well to treatment.

As per reports, the new Supreme Leader reportedly sustained severe injuries to his arm, leg, and hand.

Audio Clip Claims Rare Coincidence

Khamenei reportedly left the compound minutes before where his father and most of the family were present at the time of the US strikes, a leaked audio clip which surfaced on the internet on Thursday claimed.

A Telegraph report also shed new light on the extent of Khamenei’s injuries. It claimed that he suffered minor leg injuries in the deadly strike, which instantly killed his wife and son.

US Claims Khamenei Lost Leg, Hand In Strike

While Iran maintains Mojtaba suffered minor injuries, the US administration claimed that he was badly injured and “disfigured” in the strike, which killed half his family and several members of Iranian military elites.

US President Donald Trump said he was uncertain whether Iran’s new supreme leader is still alive, adding that Washington does not know who it can engage with for talks in Tehran.

ALSO READ: What Mojtaba Khamenei Did Moments Before The Israel-US Missile Strike That Saved Him And Killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – Leaked Audio Reveals Chilling Details

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:57 PM IST
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Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

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Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

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Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader
Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader
Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader
Was Mojtaba Khamenei Secretly ‘Flown Out Of Tehran’ By Putin For Treatment? Moscow Says THIS On Whereabouts And Condition Of Iran Leader

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