What Mojtaba Khamenei Did Moments Before The Israel-US Missile Strike That Saved Him And Killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – Leaked Audio Reveals Chilling Details

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, narrowly escaped the Israeli strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after stepping out of the compound moments before the blast, according to a report by The NY Post citing leaked audio from an internal meeting.

Leaked Audio Details Final Moments Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

According to The Telegraph, Mojtaba was present with his father at the Tehran compound on February 28 when he briefly stepped outside “to do something.” The timing proved critical, as the strike occurred shortly after he left the immediate vicinity.

The leaked recording, reportedly from a March 12 meeting of Iranian officials, captures Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for Khamenei’s office, recounting the sequence of events to senior leaders.

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“God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return,” Hosseini said. “He was outside and was heading upstairs when they struck the building with a missile. His wife, Ms Haddad, was martyred instantly.”

Multiple Missiles Hit Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Compound

Hosseini told senior clerics and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders that at least three missiles were used in the attack.

One missile struck the section where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was stationed, while another hit Mojtaba’s residence on an upper floor. A third missile struck the home of his brother-in-law, Misbah al-Huda Bagheri Kani.

“The missile was so powerful that it went downstairs where Mr Misbah was, it went to Mr Misbah’s room,” Hosseini said. “The missiles were struck in a way that cut his head in half.”

The strike killed Khamenei along with dozens of senior officers and family members.

Mojtaba Khamenei Injured but Survived The US-Israel Attack

Despite the scale of destruction, Hosseini maintained that Mojtaba Khamenei survived the strike with relatively minor injuries.

“He only suffered a minor injury to his leg,” Hosseini said, echoing earlier reports regarding the new leader’s condition.

Hosseini also noted that Mostafa Khamenei, the eldest son of Ayatollah Khamenei, survived the attack along with his wife, emerging “unharmed” from the destruction.

Mojtaba Khamenei Health Update

The emergence of the leaked audio comes amid growing speculation about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health and whereabouts, as he has not been seen publicly since the start of the war.

Rumors circulating suggest that his injuries may be far more severe than officially stated.

US President Donald Trump raised questions about Mojtaba’s condition, suggesting that even US officials are unsure of his status.

“A lot of people are saying that he’s badly disfigured. They’re saying that he lost his leg, one leg, and he’s been hurt very badly. Other people are saying he’s dead,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

“We haven’t seen him at all,” he added. “We don’t know if he’s dead or not. Nobody’s seen him, which is unusual.”

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