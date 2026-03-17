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Home > World > Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? After Cafe Video, Viral ‘Disappearing Ring’ Clip Fuels Fresh AI Deepfake Doubts – What We Know

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? After Cafe Video, Viral ‘Disappearing Ring’ Clip Fuels Fresh AI Deepfake Doubts – What We Know

Rumours of Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged death refuse to die down as a new video sparks fresh debate. A disappearing ring in his latest clip has fuelled claims that the footage could be AI-generated.

Netanyahu death rumours deepen as viral video shows ‘disappearing ring’. Photos: X.
Netanyahu death rumours deepen as viral video shows ‘disappearing ring’. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 17, 2026 08:54:51 IST

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? After Cafe Video, Viral ‘Disappearing Ring’ Clip Fuels Fresh AI Deepfake Doubts – What We Know

Social media platforms have been flooded with claims suggesting that Benjamin Netanyahu was killed in an alleged Iranian missile strike. In response, Netanyahu has released a series of videos to counter the rumours. However, rather than putting the speculation to rest, the clips have triggered fresh doubts, with several users alleging that the footage may have been generated using artificial intelligence.

Netanyahu’s New Ring Video Raises Fresh Questions

The latest video, shared on Netanyahu’s official X account, shows him walking outdoors and interacting with civilians in Jerusalem. However, a particular moment in the clip has drawn scrutiny online, with viewers claiming that a ring on his finger appears to disappear as he moves his arm.

“BREAKING: WHY DOES NETANYAHU’S RING DISAPPEAR AS HE MOVES HIS ARM… Is this also AI??” one user wrote on X, reflecting the growing skepticism.

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The footage was released at a time when rumours of his death continued to circulate widely, further intensifying the debate over its authenticity.

Netanyahu Cafe Video To Dispel Death Rumors

Before the release of the latest clip, Netanyahu had already sought to dismiss the viral claims. On Sunday, he posted another video from a café in Jerusalem, where he was seen ordering coffee and addressing the rumours in a light-hearted manner.

“I am dead… for coffee,” he joked.

In the same clip, he raised both hands towards the camera, saying, “Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice.”

Netanyahu Shares Message to People of Iran 

Even as speculation about his alleged death continued to gain traction online, Netanyahu shared a separate message addressed to the people of Iran on the occasion of Nowruz.

“To the brave people of Iran, I wish you as I do everywhere, a happy holiday season beginning with the festival of lights. It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil,” he said.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 8:54 AM IST
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Tags: benjamin netanyahuhome-hero-pos-5Iran US WarIsrael newsNetanyahu deathWorld news

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? After Cafe Video, Viral ‘Disappearing Ring’ Clip Fuels Fresh AI Deepfake Doubts – What We Know

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? After Cafe Video, Viral ‘Disappearing Ring’ Clip Fuels Fresh AI Deepfake Doubts – What We Know
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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? After Cafe Video, Viral ‘Disappearing Ring’ Clip Fuels Fresh AI Deepfake Doubts – What We Know
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