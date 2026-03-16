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Home > World > Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

Government reports state that Mojtaba Khamenei is in good health and yet he has not been in the streets since he took office therefore, fueling the rumor.

Mojtaba Khamenei (Via X)
Mojtaba Khamenei (Via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 16, 2026 09:49:47 IST

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Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

The recent news that has been circulated on the internet is confirming the fact that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the former Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, may have been seriously injured due to airstrikes related to the incessant Iran war. According to media outlets around the world, the 56 year old leader has been reported to be injured in an attack that was an attack on the vital Iranian installations. It is said that he got very serious injuries including a blow on his legs and internal organs; this is what caused the speculations that he could be without his leg, and need to receive immediate medical treatment. This went viral on the internet and discussion on his health and ability to lead the country during a time when there was an increasing tension in the region followed. 

Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike?

Several reports also indicated that Khamenei had secretly undergone surgery in Russia. In such accusations, Iranian authorities also arranged a secret flight to Moscow on a Russian military aircraft to obtain urgent care with the help of the Russian doctors. It has also been reported that the operation was carried out on the basis of medical assistance provided by the Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the reports in these accounts, the injuries were so severe that they could not be treated in the country of Iran due to constant attacks and due to the security issues. However, such assertions are not confirmed, and in most cases, they are based on anonymous information or leakage of information. 

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? 

Irrespective of melodramatic news that is being circulated on the internet Iranian officials have always rejected the possibility that the new leader in the nation was inflicted with such catastrophic wounds. Government reports state that Khamenei is in good health and yet he has not been in the streets since he took office therefore, fueling the rumor. Observers have cited the inability to confirm the truth due to the conflicting reports on his health, which stated that he was injured slightly, went into coma, and his leg was lost. As a result, the true position and presence of the Supreme Leader of Iran are not evident and the speculation still spreads within the geopolitical crisis.

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First published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:49 AM IST
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Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

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Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

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Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….
Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….
Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….
Did Mojtaba Khamenei Leave Iran After ‘Losing A Leg’ In US-Israel Airstrike? Viral Claims Suggest Iran’s Supreme Leader Is In….

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