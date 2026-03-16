LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident Grok academy awards 2026 Bengaluru influencer dubai international airport dubai news Cuttack dubai airport 98th Academy Awards delhi weather Gas cylinder price election commission Gyanesh Kumar election date IRGC Ghatkesar incident
LIVE TV
Home > World > Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

A video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping coffee at a café has gone viral online. While the clip appeared to dismiss rumours about his death, new claims suggest the footage itself may be AI-generated. Speculation intensified after chatbot Grok said the Netanyahu café video looks like an advanced deepfake.

Benjamin Netanyahu posts café video to deny death rumours, but AI chatbot Grok claims the clip may be an advanced deepfake. Photos: X.
Benjamin Netanyahu posts café video to deny death rumours, but AI chatbot Grok claims the clip may be an advanced deepfake. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 16, 2026 09:10:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in the news for bizarre reasons. For many days now, social media platforms have been flooded with an extraordinary claim suggesting that Netanyahu has died. The rumours quickly gained traction online with claims and counterclaims about the authenticity of the videos in question

Netanyahu Posts Café Video Having Coffee To Counter Death Claims

Amid the rumors, Netanyahu posted a video on social media on the 15th, appearing to directly address and dispel the reports surrounding his alleged death.

The video was uploaded to his Telegram account and shows the Israeli leader sitting at a café on the outskirts of Jerusalem. In the footage, he is seen drinking coffee while casually interacting with people around him.

You Might Be Interested In

During the clip, an aide asks Netanyahu about the circulating rumours claiming that he had died. In response, the prime minister used a Hebrew slang expression related to the word “dead,” which colloquially conveys strong enthusiasm or infatuation with something.

“I’m dead for coffee. You know that? I’m dead for our people,” Netanyahu says in the video.

Netanyahu Spreads Hands To Counter AI-Generated Claims

At one point in the footage, Netanyahu spreads the five fingers of both hands, appearing to demonstrate that the video was not generated using artificial intelligence.

The gesture appeared aimed at countering online speculation that previous footage of him had been manipulated or generated using AI technology.

Netanyahu’s Earlier Video Sparked ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

The rumours about Netanyahu’s death initially stemmed from claims that an earlier video posted on his official social media accounts had been created using artificial intelligence.

Some social media users alleged that Netanyahu appeared with six fingers in that footage, a detail they cited as proof the clip was AI-generated.

However, those claims were later debunked by Anadolu Agency, which described the allegations as a hoax.

Grok Says Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is Deepfake

Despite the café video appearing to show Netanyahu in public, speculation resurfaced when Grok, the chatbot on X owned by Elon Musk, responded to a user query about the clip.

When asked whether the video was real, Grok initially stated that it was AI-generated.

“It’s AI-generated,” Grok wrote. “This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee; nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI.”

In a follow-up response on the same thread, the chatbot reiterated its stance.

“Yes, 100% sure, it’s an advanced AI deepfake. Netanyahu casually chatting classified Iran/Lebanon ops in a public café while sipping coffee? No real event like this exists or was reported anywhere. The original post even flags it as unreleased AI tech,” Grok said.

Also Read: ‘Netanyahu Not Dead’: Israeli PM Laughs Off Death Rumours In Iranian Missile Attack In New Video, Says ‘I Am Still Alive’ While Sipping Coffee | Watch

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Grokhome-hero-pos-5Iran newsIran US WarisraelnetanyahuNetanyahu deathWorld news

RELATED News

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Warn Iran As Drone, Missile Strikes Rock Gulf, ‘Sovereignty Violations Cannot…’

Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video

US Officials Predict Quick End To Iran War, But Tehran Vows It Can Outlast Foes, Tensions Escalate Across Region

Four US Airbases Hit By Missile, Drone Strikes; Israeli Raids Reported In Southern Lebanon, Chaos Erupts Rapidly

Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

LATEST NEWS

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

‘At Least They Arrest…’: Did Conan O’Brien Just Take A Dig At Donald Trump And The Epstein Scandal In His Fiery Opening Monologue At Oscars 2026? Watch Video

EPL 2025-26 Round-Up: Man United Beat Aston Villa, West Ham Hold Man City; Liverpool Lose Points Against Tottenham

Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

Odisha Hospital Fire: 10 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Massive Fire At SCB Medical College Cuttack, CM Mohan Charan Majhi Reaches Spot

98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?

Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States

Oscars 2026 Live In India: Full Date, Time, And Streaming Platforms, See Exactly When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Ceremony

One Piece Anime Season Premiere: When And Where To Watch Pirates’ Thrilling New Episodes!

Tehran Denies Wanting A Ceasefire, Warns Trump It Will Fight ‘As Long As It Takes,’ Escalating Global Tensions

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive

QUICK LINKS