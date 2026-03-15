‘Netanyahu Not Dead’: Israeli PM Laughs Off Death Rumours In Iranian Missile Attack In New Video, Says ‘I Am Still Alive’ While Sipping Coffee | Watch

Amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed viral rumours claiming he was killed in an Iranian missile attack. In a new video posted on X, Netanyahu appeared relaxed, sipping coffee and laughing, saying, “I am still alive.”

Netanyahu’s Office Responds: ‘Fake News’

The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday firmly rejected the circulating reports. Responding to queries from Turkey-based Anadolu Agency, officials said: “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.” The clarification comes after social media speculation went viral, fueled by an AI-altered clip of Netanyahu addressing the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict.

AI-Generated Video Sparks False Alarm

The rumours began after a video shared by Netanyahu on X showed him at a press conference. Some users claimed to notice what appeared to be six fingers on his right hand, suggesting AI manipulation. The unusual visual sparked further speculation after US commentator Candace Owens questioned the authenticity online. Experts noted that digital backgrounds and video enhancements in official broadcasts could explain these inconsistencies.

אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026







The false rumours emerged against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the Middle East. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint strikes against Iran, killing the country’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei and triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israel and neighboring countries.

Strait of Hormuz Shutdown Disrupts Global Energy Flows

In response, Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy corridor that handles around 20 million barrels of oil daily and 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade. The closure has disrupted shipping and raised concerns about global energy stability.

Netanyahu’s video, now widely circulated, appears aimed at reassuring both domestic and international audiences. While the region faces increasing volatility, the Israeli PM’s relaxed demeanor sipping coffee and addressing rumours with humor has become a viral moment amid tense geopolitical developments.

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