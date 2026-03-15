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Home > World > Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First

Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First

Israel has intensified strikes in Lebanon, reportedly destroying Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces “command centres” in Beirut and targeting launch sites in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Positions (Image: AI-generated)
Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Positions (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 15, 2026 19:07:25 IST

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Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First

The Israeli military has reportedly neutralised “command centres” belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces during a strike in the Lebanese capital, according to reports. The operation in Beirut marks another escalation in the ongoing regional conflict as military activity across the region continues to intensify.

According to Al Jazeera, the strike is part of a broader increase in aerial operations as tensions widen beyond earlier fronts. In a formal statement issued on Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed that its forces had also targeted “several Hezbollah launch sites in the Al-Qatrani area” in southern Lebanon. Officials said the strikes form part of a larger tactical effort aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s operational network across the country.

Rising Civilian Toll in Lebanon

The impact of the conflict on civilians remains severe. Al Jazeera reported that Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of at least 826 people in Lebanon since the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28.

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Amid the rising violence, Lebanon has indicated a possible shift toward diplomacy. According to Al Jazeera, officials in Beirut have expressed openness to entering direct peace negotiations with Israel. However, Lebanese authorities have stressed that a ceasefire must be reached before any formal talks can begin.

Israel Considers Major Ground Invasion

The diplomatic opening comes at a sensitive moment, particularly as Israel is said to be considering what could become its largest ground invasion of Lebanon since the 2006 war.

To oversee the potential negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly appointed his close adviser Ron Dermer to lead Israel’s side of the discussions.

From the United States, the talks could involve Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. According to Al Jazeera, discussions between the sides could begin within days and may take place in Paris or Cyprus, possibly involving direct, face-to-face negotiations.

France Plan Denied, Talks Still Uncertain

The potential peace process is unclear and up for discussion, with a few news reports indicating that a proposal from France states that Hezbollah needs to disarm and Lebanon must recognize Israel before any agreement can be reached to end hostilities. The French Foreign Ministry denies these reports according to Al Jazeera.

While there are some indications of diplomatic willingness on both sides, there are still disagreements about the order of the steps that will lead to a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament and leader of the Amal Movement, restated today that a ceasefire must take place prior to the start of negotiations and continuing stalemate exists between the parties in attempting to establish conditions to facilitate a ceasefire and then commencement of negotiation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Is Bab el-Mandeb And Why Does It Matter? After Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Iran-Backed Houthis Threaten Another Oil Chokepoint Carrying 12% Of Global Supply   

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 7:07 PM IST
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Tags: Iran US WarIsrael-HezbollahIsrael-US war

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Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First
Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First
Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First
Israel Bombs Hezbollah Radwan Force Command Centres In Beirut As West Asia War Escalates; Lebanon Seeks Ceasefire First

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