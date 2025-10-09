Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka, Balasore Tiramasu: IAF Ceremony Menu With Veiled Message For Pakistan Goes Viral

The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked its 93rd anniversary with a grand celebration at Air Force Station Hindan in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The event highlighted the IAF’s history, operational capabilities, and growth into the world’s fourth-largest air power.

But this year the celebration turns historic and also included a hidden message for Pakistan.

Indeed! the celebration included an impressive Heritage Flight showcasing aerial skill, precision, and dedication of IAF personnel. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addressed the gathering, emphasizing the force’s commitment to excellence and readiness.

He highlighted Operation Sindoor as an example of the IAF’s strategic capability and precision. The event combined patriotism, pageantry, and operational pride, captivating personnel and guests alike.

🇮🇳 IAF celebrates it 93rd year — with Pakistan on the menu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xW8upNfIvw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 9, 2025

Iconic Menu Serves Pakistan !

The evening dinner carried a symbolic message celebrating India’s recent Operation Sindoor. Major Manik M Jolly, veteran of the Gorkha regiment and Sena Medal awardee, posted the menu online, explaining that each dish represented a Pakistani airbase targeted and neutralized.

The menu featured :

Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala,

Rafiqui Rhara Mutton,

Bholari Paneer Methi Malai,

and Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta among others.

Desserts included:

Balakot Tiramisu,

Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda,

and Muridke Meetha Paan.

The menu creatively merged culinary art with military achievements, reinforcing the message of precision strikes and strategic success in Operation Sindoor while celebrating the 93 years of IAF service.

India’s defence leadership highlighted strategic readiness and regional vigilance during the celebration. The Defence Minister warned against provocations near the Sir Creek area, emphasizing regional security.

The Army Chief underscored the importance of caution to prevent any adverse historical impact. Air Chief Marshal Singh revealed that Indian forces destroyed over eight enemy jets 300 km inside Pakistan during recent operations. He emphasized the IAF’s capability to act decisively and maintain offensive strength. The anniversary celebrations conveyed India’s military preparedness, strategic intelligence, and operational discipline. Officials reiterated the IAF’s commitment to national security and its role in ensuring regional stability through strategic deterrence.

IAF Anniversary Highlights Legacy, Strength, and Innovation

The 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force celebrated decades of valor, innovation, and operational excellence. The combination of aerial displays, ceremonial events, and symbolic culinary messages reflected the force’s heritage and achievements.

Operation Sindoor served as a practical demonstration of the IAF’s precision, coordination, and ability to project power effectively. The anniversary reinforced the Air Force’s motto of readiness and excellence while engaging personnel, media, and the public. The celebrations showcased India’s strategic capabilities, operational evolution, and strong leadership commitment, making the event both a tribute to history and a signal of continued strength and vigilance.

Must Read: Forced Me Abortion Pills, Tortured If Refused…’: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Makes Horrifying Claim, Says ‘Took Sleeping Pills At 2 AM’