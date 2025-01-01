Home
we-woman

Real-Time Weather Update: What Is Delhi’s AQI On New Year And Will It Rain On January 1?

For a safe start to the New Year, taking proactive steps to minimize exposure to pollution is essential. Those planning outdoor activities are encouraged to avoid peak pollution hours, typically early morning and late evening.

Real-Time Weather Update: What Is Delhi’s AQI On New Year And Will It Rain On January 1?

As of January 1, 2025, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to be in the “Poor” category, with values ranging from 201 to 300. This level of air quality can cause breathing discomfort for most people upon prolonged exposure.

No rainfall is expected on January 1, 2025. The day is anticipated to be sunny, with temperatures ranging from a low of 12°C (53°F) to a high of 22°C (71°F).

Given the poor air quality, it’s advisable to limit outdoor activities, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions. Using masks and air purifiers can help mitigate the effects of pollution.

Please note that weather and air quality forecasts can change. For the most current information, refer to local weather updates and air quality monitoring services.

As of January 1, 2025, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands in the “Poor” category, with readings ranging from 201 to 300. This level of pollution can cause discomfort, particularly for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Prolonged exposure to such air quality may lead to breathing difficulties and other health concerns. Precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, using air purifiers indoors, and limiting outdoor activities, are strongly recommended to mitigate the effects of pollution.

Transport and daily activities may proceed without disruption as no extreme weather conditions are forecast. However, the persisting poor air quality highlights the need for individuals to prioritize health precautions. It is advisable for residents and visitors to stay informed about the latest weather and air quality updates from reliable sources, as conditions can change rapidly.

For a safe start to the New Year, taking proactive steps to minimize exposure to pollution is essential. Those planning outdoor activities are encouraged to avoid peak pollution hours, typically early morning and late evening, and choose well-ventilated or indoor spaces whenever possible.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Air Pollution Worsens: GRAP-4 Enforced, Check Key Restrictions Amid Rising AQI Levels

