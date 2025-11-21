LIVE TV
Home > India > Red Fort Blast Probe: Foreign Handler Sent 42 Bomb-Making Videos To Accused Doctor Via Encrypted Apps, Says Report

Red Fort Blast Probe: Foreign Handler Sent 42 Bomb-Making Videos To Accused Doctor Via Encrypted Apps, Says Report

In the Red Fort blast, investigators have uncovered a foreign-led network that supplied detailed bomb-making instructions to the accused, according to a report. Officials say Faridabad-based doctor Muzammil Ahmad Ganai received 42 instructional videos from a handler using encrypted apps. Probes now link the module to handlers operating from Pakistan, Turkey and the Syria-Turkey border, including alleged mastermind Shahid Faisal.

Investigators trace Red Fort blast module to foreign handlers who sent bomb-making videos and coordinated attacks across multiple states. Photo: ANI.
Investigators trace Red Fort blast module to foreign handlers who sent bomb-making videos and coordinated attacks across multiple states. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 21, 2025 09:00:40 IST

Red Fort Blast Probe: Foreign Handler Sent 42 Bomb-Making Videos To Accused Doctor Via Encrypted Apps, Says Report

Red Fort Blast Investigation: Investigators have revealed that one of the alleged foreign handlers connected to doctors from Faridabad’s Al Falah Medical College sent detailed instructions on bomb-making to one of the accused in the Red Fort blast module, according to an Indian Express report. The report citing officials says that Muzammil Ahmad Ganai, a colleague of Umar Nabi, who carried out the blast, received 42 videos on bomb-making via encrypted apps from the handler.

Ganai, 35, allegedly arranged storage for explosives used by the terror module and was arrested 10 days before the blast. Police recovered over 2,500 kg of explosive material, including 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, from his premises.

Foreign Handlers in Red Fort Blast Identified

The three handlers involved in the Delhi case have been identified as “Hanzullah,” “Nisar,” and “Ukasa”, which are believed to be pseudonyms rather than real identities. The handler using the name “Hanzullah” reportedly sent over 40 videos on bomb-making to Ganai, the Indian Express reports.

Another handler, Mohammed Shahid Faisal, who goes by aliases such as “Colonel,” “Laptop Bhai,” and “Bhai”, is a person of interest due to his suspected coordination with terror modules in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since 2020.

The report citing sources says that Faisal is believed to be linked to multiple attacks, including the Coimbatore car suicide bomb blast on October 23, 2022, the “accidental” Mangaluru autorickshaw blast on November 20, 2022 and the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast on March 1, 2024

Who is  Shahid Faisal?

According to the report, the investigators have identified Faisal, also known as Zakir Ustad, as an engineering graduate from Bengaluru. He reportedly went missing in 2012, following the exposure of a Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked terror plot in Bengaluru involving young engineers, doctors, and other professionals. The report mentions that he fled to Pakistan after authorities labeled him a key conspirator.

More recently, Faisal is believed to have moved to the Syria-Turkey border. His identity was confirmed during the NIA probe of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, where he has been named as an absconding accused, according to the report.

Meanwhile, one of the handlers of the Red Fort module, identified as “Ukasa”, is reportedly based in Turkey.

Red Fort Blast Investigations

Since the Delhi blast on November 10, security agencies have interrogated key suspects from Islamic State-linked modules associated with the missing handler Faisal. These individuals are currently lodged in prisons in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Authorities are working to trace the identities of all handlers involved in the Delhi blast, as part of the ongoing probe.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 8:23 AM IST
Red Fort Blast Probe: Foreign Handler Sent 42 Bomb-Making Videos To Accused Doctor Via Encrypted Apps, Says Report

QUICK LINKS