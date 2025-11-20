Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

In a move aimed at strengthening security and ensuring accountability within government healthcare institutions, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district have carried out a comprehensive inspection of staff lockers at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag.

Officials said the inspection drive began on Wednesday, following heightened security measures in the wake of the recent Delhi blast and the exposure of a “white collar” terror module operating within the region. The action comes after an AK-47 rifle was recently recovered from a locker belonging to Dr. Adeel Rather, a doctor at GMC Anantnag, earlier this month.

Dr. Adil Rather’s arrest led to the unravelling of a larger network allegedly involving multiple professionals, including doctors, and the recovery of approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosive material. The case has triggered concern among authorities about the misuse of institutional infrastructure for unlawful activities.

The locker inspection was conducted by Anantnag Police in coordination with the GMC administration. Officials involved in the operation stated that the drive was focused on identifying unclaimed or suspicious lockers and reviewing the management of staff storage areas.

“Several unregistered and unclaimed lockers were found during the inspection. The hospital administration has been asked to update its locker inventory and implement stricter monitoring protocols,” said a senior police official.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure that government institutions are not misused for subversive activities and that transparency is maintained in high-security zones such as hospitals and colleges.

Security agencies have also urged other institutions to conduct internal audits and maintain up-to-date records of staff facilities, especially in light of recent developments exposing non-traditional networks of support to terror modules.

