LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025 donald trump Bihar elections 2025 children suicide gen-z-protests delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

Jammu & Kashmir police inspected staff lockers at GMC Anantnag after Dr. Adeel Rather’s arrest revealed a terror network and explosives. Unclaimed lockers were found, prompting stricter monitoring to prevent misuse of government healthcare facilities.

Jammu & Kashmir Police inspect GMC Anantnag staff lockers after terror link uncovered. (Photo: ANI)
Jammu & Kashmir Police inspect GMC Anantnag staff lockers after terror link uncovered. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 20, 2025 21:29:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

In a move aimed at strengthening security and ensuring accountability within government healthcare institutions, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district have carried out a comprehensive inspection of staff lockers at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag.

Officials said the inspection drive began on Wednesday, following heightened security measures in the wake of the recent Delhi blast and the exposure of a “white collar” terror module operating within the region. The action comes after an AK-47 rifle was recently recovered from a locker belonging to Dr. Adeel Rather, a doctor at GMC Anantnag, earlier this month.

Dr. Adil Rather’s arrest led to the unravelling of a larger network allegedly involving multiple professionals, including doctors, and the recovery of approximately 2,900 kilograms of explosive material. The case has triggered concern among authorities about the misuse of institutional infrastructure for unlawful activities.

The locker inspection was conducted by Anantnag Police in coordination with the GMC administration. Officials involved in the operation stated that the drive was focused on identifying unclaimed or suspicious lockers and reviewing the management of staff storage areas.

“Several unregistered and unclaimed lockers were found during the inspection. The hospital administration has been asked to update its locker inventory and implement stricter monitoring protocols,” said a senior police official.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure that government institutions are not misused for subversive activities and that transparency is maintained in high-security zones such as hospitals and colleges.

Security agencies have also urged other institutions to conduct internal audits and maintain up-to-date records of staff facilities, especially in light of recent developments exposing non-traditional networks of support to terror modules.

ALSO READ: Forget Ambani, Lavish Udaipur Wedding Of This Mystery Billionaire Indo-US Couple Will Bring Trump Jr., Justin Bieber, JLo And 120+ Celebs From 40 Countries Under One Roof

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anantnagjammu and kashmirJammu and Kashmir Policestaff locker inspection

RELATED News

Two Terrorists Killed In Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri’s Kamalkote Sector, Valley On High Alert

Third Suicide In A Week: Bengal BLO Dies By Suicide Amid SIR Heat; Mamata Banerjee Slams “Unbearable Pressure”

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

Odisha Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Toy Hidden In Chips Packet

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

LATEST NEWS

Caste Balance In Nitish Cabinet, Bihar BJP Headed For Organisational Rejig

Meet Aaryavir Sehwag: Fans Call Virender Sehwag’s Son The Next Virat Kohli, Know All About His Records, Career Highlights, He Plays For…

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

Forget Ambani, Lavish Udaipur Wedding Of This Mystery Billionaire Indo-US Couple Will Bring Trump Jr., Justin Bieber, JLo And 120+ Celebs From 40 Countries Under One Roof

Is Hardik Pandya Secretly Engaged To Mahieka Sharma? Fans Spot Giant Diamond Ring At Private Puja, Sparking Rumours

Donald Trump’s Son Visits Iconic Taj Mahal During India Visit Under Heavy Security, Internet Roasts Him, Says, ‘Get Him To Delhi To Experience 400+ AQI’

Who Is Amritesh Mittal And What Is His Net Worth? Tanya Mittal’s Brother Is All Set To Enter Bigg Boss 19 House After THIS Scandal

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result Out: How To Check Your Score Online

iQOO 15: Pre-Booking For New Model Begins, But Will You Spend This BIG Amount? Check Top Features, Specifications And Launch Date Here

Who Is Deepak Chahar And How His Unexpected Arrival For Sister Malti Chahar Shakes Bigg Boss 19 Family Week?

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module
Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module
Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module
Locker Inspection Drive Held At GMC Anantnag Following Recovery Of Rifle Linked To Terror Module

QUICK LINKS