Forget Ambani, Lavish Udaipur Wedding Of This Mystery Billionaire Indo-US Couple Will Bring Trump Jr., Justin Bieber, JLo And 120+ Celebs From 40 Countries Under One Roof

Udaipur is in full swing of excitement and wonder as the son of U.S. President Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. has come in the Udaipur of Rajasthan to attend a glamorous wedding. But there is a tension to who the couple is as they are about to get married and bring about the arrival of international and Indian celebrities, including politicians people are in suspense to know who they are.

Udaipur’s Secret Wedding Draws Trump Jr and 120+ International Stars

No name or identity of the couple has been revealed, but it is being argued that the big party is in honor of the marriage of the son of an Indian-American billionaire businessman.

International singers are also reported to attend the marriage feast, the international stars are Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber. It is also reported that 126 celebrities of approximately 40 countries will also attend the grand wedding celebrations. The event will also see the attendance of Bollywood super stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju?

The co-founder of Superorder and Chief Technology Officer is Vamsi Gadiraju. He is a Bachelor of Science (BS) graduate with a University of Columbia degree. Later in 2024, he and his co-founder were recognized on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Food and Drink category due to the work with Superorder.

Gadiraju and his partner, Poddar, started Superorder as a single software platform that can enable multi-location restaurants to increase their profits on the service of delivery and takeaway.

He was also the head of the development of the AI-based tools of Superorder, such as an AI site builder of restaurants. His work should be focused on making the day-to-day operations as easy as possible, manage online orders, and customer experience of restaurant chains.

On 23 November 2025, his Upnayanam was performed.

Who Is Netra Mantena?

Netra Mantena is a daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, who is the chairman and chief executive officer of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, based in Orlando.

Padmaja Mantena is the name of her mother. Netra is the grandson of a reputable family in business hence the importance of high profile wedding in Udaipur.

Days have been spent in speculation in the city. The locals, hotel employees and even the curious travellers have been attempting to make guesses on who this mystery billionaire is.

The magnitude of the preparations, the abrupt growth of VVIP has contributed to the suspense only. There have been rumours all over but a reasonable name has yet to emerge. This has seen the billionaire identity become one of the hottest subjects in regard to the event.

According to the sources, the festivals are distributed throughout the most famous royal locations of Udaipur. The primary wedding ceremony will be held at Jag Mandir which is the unbelievable floating palace of Island located in Lake Pichola.

The VVIP movements have increased security in the entire city. An advance team of U.S. security had come earlier to check the routes and venues of the visit of Trump Jr. The local police have also gone to high presence through patrolling and barricading major areas such as the airport, the lakeside hotels and the palace grounds.

