Red Fort Blast Shocking Twist, J&K Police Ask Interpol To Hunt Down Fugitive Kashmiri Doctor Dr Muzaffar, Likely Hiding In Afghanistan

Jammu and Kashmir Police have approached Interpol seeking a Red Corner Notice against Qazigund-based Dr. Muzaffar, in connection with the inter-state white-collar terror module that was busted earlier this week, according to reports quoting officials.

Brother of Key Accused Among Eight Arrested

Officials confirmed to agencies that Dr. Muzaffar is the brother of Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, one of eight individuals, including three doctors, who were arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast case. Of the eight arrested, seven are residents of Kashmir.

During interrogation, several of the accused reportedly named Dr. Muzaffar as part of a group of doctors who travelled to Turkiye in 2021. The team included Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and Dr. Umar Nabi, the latter being identified as the person who drove the explosives-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on Monday, killing 13 people, officials told agencies.

Suspect Fled India, Believed to Be in Afghanistan

Following the revelations, police initiated efforts to trace Dr. Muzaffar. However, investigations revealed that he had left India for Dubai in August. Authorities now believe he is currently in Afghanistan.

Officials added that the three doctors, Muzaffar, Ganaie, and Nabi — had stayed in Turkiye for 21 days during their 2021 visit.

Turkiye Rejects Claims of Radicalisation Links

Amid reports connecting Turkiye to the alleged radicalisation of the suspects, Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications Centre for Countering Disinformation issued a statement on Wednesday rejecting the allegations.

“The media reports claiming that Turkiye is linked to terrorist acts in India and provides logistical, diplomatic, and financial support to terrorist groups are part of a malicious disinformation campaign aimed at damaging bilateral relations,” the statement said.

