Delhi Red Fort Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Police Hunt For Third Car, Is Believed To Be…

Delhi Red Fort Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Police Hunt For Third Car, Is Believed To Be…

The blast took place on Monday evening when a white Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort area, killing at least ten people and injuring several others. The explosion triggered a massive investigation involving multiple security agencies.

Representational image (ANI)
Representational image (ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 13, 2025 13:58:38 IST

Delhi Red Fort Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Police Hunt For Third Car, Is Believed To Be…

The investigation into the Red Fort car blast in Delhi has taken a new turn, as security agencies are now searching for a third vehicle believed to be linked to the suspects. According to police sources quoted by PTI, the missing car is suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, and efforts are underway to trace it across Delhi-NCR and nearby states.

“The missing third car is suspected to have been used by the accused for reconnaissance or escape. Multiple teams are looking for the vehicle,” a police source told PTI.

The blast took place on Monday evening when a white Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort area, killing at least ten people and injuring several others. The explosion triggered a massive investigation involving multiple security agencies.

During the probe, police traced a second vehicle, a red Ford EcoSport, to Faridabad. This car is believed to be connected to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi. The EcoSport was found parked at a farmhouse near Khandawali village on the outskirts of Faridabad. The farmhouse reportedly belongs to an acquaintance of Dr Umar.

Records show that the vehicle (registration number DL10CK0458) was registered at the Rajouri Garden RTO on November 22, 2017. It is a diesel model owned by Dr Umar, who also owned the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort.

Officials believe the EcoSport might have been used by the suspects before or after the blast. Police have also requested the Delhi transport department to provide details of all vehicle transfers that took place in recent months to track any possible links.

However, investigators have not yet disclosed how the EcoSport fits into the sequence of events or whether it was occupied at the time it was found. Meanwhile, the hunt continues for the third missing car.

ALSO READ: Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 1:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Delhi Red Fort Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Police Hunt For Third Car, Is Believed To Be…

Delhi Red Fort Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Police Hunt For Third Car, Is Believed To Be…

Delhi Red Fort Blast: After i20, EcoSport, Police Hunt For Third Car, Is Believed To Be…

