To improve the security of one of the world’s most famous monuments and prevent any similar incident from happening again, authorities have announced a large scale overhaul of the current security system.

High-Tech Monitoring

A new plan for the area includes the installation of an additional 200+ CCTV’s surrounding the entrances, roads and surrounding area. The majority of these cameras will have AI-based monitoring which uses Facial recognition, Crowd Analysis and Intrusion Detection technology. Drones will also be used to monitor any aerial threats or crowded areas as they arise.

Vehicle and Entry Checks

For all vehicles entering the area, an under vehicle scanning system (UVSS) will be used to detect any explosives or suspicious objects. ANPR camera will monitor vehicles entering the area. Only verified visitors with either an ID or invitations will be allowed inside.

Ground Security

Law enforcement and bomb squads will have a multi-layer patrol system consisting of a random check/top access control system.

Authorities will also be utilizing digital technologies to monitor the internet; particularly social media and online activity, to identify any potential threats to the area.

Visitor Information

Visitors should expect additional wait times at the entrance due to increased checks. Visitors should also bring only what is necessary, work cooperatively with security staff, and report unattended items and any abnormal or suspicious behaviour immediately. Residents of the surrounding area should be vigilant, and are encouraged to follow the guidance of the authorities.

With this new level of protection for the Red Fort, there is a comprehensive security system in place featuring multiple layers of technology and human observation and awareness (AI Cameras, Drone Sat Monitoring & Vehicle Scanners). The goal of the program is to protect both the Red Fort and its visitors as well as protect the surrounding areas against future threats to the monument.

This article is based on official reports and credible media sources. Security plans and protocols are subject to change depending on government directives. Readers and visitors are advised to follow official instructions and cooperate with authorities for their safety.

