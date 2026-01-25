Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

26 January 2026 Republic Day: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the occasion will hold strong diplomatic importance in addition to its national significance. Traditionally, the selection of chief guests for the Republic Day Parade has mirrored India’s foreign policy focus and the strength of its global relationship.

The selection of Republic Day chief guests and special invitees has long seen as a reflection of India’s diplomatic priorities and evolving global partnership, while the parade theme highlights the nation’s cultural, social, and strategic vision.

Who Are Republic Day 2026 Chief Guests?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit India from January 25 to 27.

The two leaders will jointly attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests at the 26 January parade. Last year, in 2025, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

Republic Day 2026: Special Guests

According to an official government release, around 10,000 special guests, including their spouses, from a wide range of fields such as innovation and research, have been invited to attend the parade.

The invitees were chosen to recognise their contributions to nation-building and to promote greater public participation, or Jan Bhagidari, in events of national significance.

What Is Republic Day 2026 Theme?



This year’s Republic Day theme is “150 Years of Vande Mataram,” marking the 150th anniversary of the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. As stated in an official government release, the theme will be reflected across the Republic Day Parade, cultural events, tableaux, public competitions, and outreach initiatives.

It aims to place Vande Mataram at the centre of the celebrations, linking the iconic song to India’s freedom struggle and rich cultural expression.

2015: Barack Obama (President of the United States)

2016: François Hollande (President of France)

2017: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE)

2018: ASEAN Leaders (10 heads of state/government to mark 25 years of India–ASEAN ties)

2019: Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa)

2020: Jair Bolsonaro (President of Brazil)

2021: No chief guest (event scaled down due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2022: No chief guest (COVID-19 restrictions)

2023: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (President of Egypt)

2024: Emmanuel Macron (President of France)

2025: Prabowo Subianto (President of Indonesia)

