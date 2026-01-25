LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed breaking-news latest world news Padma Awards Lalu Prasad Yadav Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
Home > India > Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

26 January 2026 Republic Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit India from January 25 to 27.

Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme?
Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 25, 2026 19:26:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

26 January 2026 Republic Day: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, the occasion will hold strong diplomatic importance in addition to its national significance. Traditionally, the selection of chief guests for the Republic Day Parade has mirrored India’s foreign policy focus and the strength of its global relationship. 

You Might Be Interested In

The selection of Republic Day chief guests and special invitees has long seen as a reflection of India’s diplomatic priorities and evolving global partnership, while the parade theme highlights the nation’s cultural, social, and strategic vision.  

Who Are Republic Day 2026 Chief Guests? 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit India from January 25 to 27. 

You Might Be Interested In

The two leaders will jointly attend the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests at the 26 January parade. Last year, in 2025, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the Republic Day parade as the chief guest. 

Republic Day 2026: Special Guests 

According to an official government release, around 10,000 special guests, including their spouses, from a wide range of fields such as innovation and research, have been invited to attend the parade. 

The invitees were chosen to recognise their contributions to nation-building and to promote greater public participation, or Jan Bhagidari, in events of national significance. 

What Is Republic Day 2026 Theme?

This year’s Republic Day theme is “150 Years of Vande Mataram,” marking the 150th anniversary of the national song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. As stated in an official government release, the theme will be reflected across the Republic Day Parade, cultural events, tableaux, public competitions, and outreach initiatives. 

It aims to place Vande Mataram at the centre of the celebrations, linking the iconic song to India’s freedom struggle and rich cultural expression. 

2015: Barack Obama (President of the United States)

2016: François Hollande (President of France)

2017: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE)

2018: ASEAN Leaders (10 heads of state/government to mark 25 years of India–ASEAN ties)

2019: Cyril Ramaphosa (President of South Africa)

2020: Jair Bolsonaro (President of Brazil)

2021: No chief guest (event scaled down due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2022: No chief guest (COVID-19 restrictions)

2023: Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (President of Egypt)

2024: Emmanuel Macron (President of France)

2025: Prabowo Subianto (President of Indonesia)

Also Read: Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 7:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 26 january 2026 republic day26 january 2026 which republic day26 january ko kya hua tha77th republic day 2026republicrepublic day 2026 chief guestsrepublic day 2026 themewhat is republic daywhich republic day is celebrated in 2026

RELATED News

Who Was Mark Tully? Veteran Journalist And Acclaimed Chronicler Of India Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In For The Media Stalwart

Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

‘Congratulations To Sycophants And Infiltrator Gang’: Rohini Acharya Takes A Dig At RJD As Tejashwi Yadav Named Party’s National Working President

Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: Five Killed, Several Feared Trapped As Blaze Engulfs Furniture Shop In Nampally

Cold Wave Alert In North India: Dense Fog And Sharp Temperature Drop Expected Today, Travel Disruption Likely

LATEST NEWS

‘15 Minutes To Comply Or Death’: Delcy Rodriguez’s Leaked Audio Exposes Chilling Details After Nicolas Maduro’s Capture by US Forces

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya Grabs A Stunner To Send Devon Conway Packing in Guwahati | Watch Video

More Than 4000 Flights Cancelled, 130,000 Homes Affected: US Gets Hit By One Of The Most Powerful Winter Storms In The Past 100 Years

‘The Child Was An Obstacle’: Man Poses As Father, Kidnaps One-Year-Old Boy From Creche, Strangles Him To Death In Haryana

‘No Chance In Hell Paramount Would Ever Be Able To Pull This Off…’ Real Reason Why Netflix CEO Rejected Paramount’s $108 Billion Bid To Buy Warner Bros. Finally Revealed

Border 2 Fever on Team India? Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Singing Skills Impresses Netizens | Watch Video

Is TikTok Down In The United States? Thousands Complain Of Outage As App Fails To Load, Here’s What Really Happened

Divide In Pakistan Over Gaza Peace Board? Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Targets Sharif-Munir Duo Over ‘Selling Blood Of Gazans’

UK Deploys Typhoon Fighter Jets Armed With Missiles To Qatar Amid Iran Tensions, What Can These War Machines Do? Check Top Features Here

Who Is Salman Qadir? Son of Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir Arrested For Raping House Maid

Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside
Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside
Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside
Republic Day 2026: Who are the 26 January Parade Chief Guests, Special Guests and Theme? Full List Since 2015 Inside

QUICK LINKS