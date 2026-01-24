LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
Home > India > Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

Republic Day Parade 2026 online ticket not available on 25 Jan? Here’s what it means and what you can do next, including last minute options and alternatives like Bharat Parv at Red Fort.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options
Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: January 24, 2026 23:03:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

If you are trying to book Republic Day Parade tickets online on 25 January 2026 and it shows “not available” on Aamantran, it most likely means the ticket sale window has already ended or tickets are fully sold out.

You Might Be Interested In

This is expected because ticket sale had already started from 05 January 2026, and offline ticket counters were only open till 14 January 2026.

Can I Still Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets Offline on 25 Jan?

No.
You cannot rely on offline counters now because the official offline ticket sale dates were:

You Might Be Interested In

05 Jan 2026 to 14 Jan 2026
Timing: 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM

So if you go on 25 Jan, there is a high chance you will return without tickets.

What To Do Next If Tickets Are Not Available (Best Options for 25 Jan)

1) Keep checking Aamantran for last minute availability

Sometimes people cancel or slots show up again, so it is worth refreshing the official portal.

2) Plan for Bharat Parv 2026 at Red Fort instead

If parade tickets are not possible, Bharat Parv is the best alternative to experience Republic Day celebrations.

Bharat Parv is happening from 26 January to 31 January 2026 near Red Fort, Delhi, and entry is listed as free.

3) Watch the Republic Day Parade live

If you cannot attend in person, watching the parade live is the easiest way to enjoy it without the stress of tickets.

Quick Advice for People Still Trying on 25 Jan

If you are serious about trying for a last moment entry, only stick to official platforms and updates. Avoid buying tickets through unknown people because Republic Day events are strict about security checks and ID rules.

Disclaimer- This article is based on publicly available official updates regarding Republic Day Parade 2026 ticket sale dates and procedures. Ticket availability on Aamantran may change anytime due to limited seating and security guidelines. Readers should check the latest updates on official portals before planning their visit.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 11:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: aamantran ticket not availablebharat parv 2026 free entrybharat parv 2026 red fortrepublic day 2026 delhi eventsrepublic day 2026 delhi parade entryrepublic day 2026 last minute ticketrepublic day 2026 offline ticket counter closedrepublic day 2026 online ticket not availablerepublic day celebrations delhi 2026republic day parade 2026 booking closedrepublic day parade 2026 ticketsrepublic day parade ticket sold out

RELATED News

Upset Over No Work in Cong, Naseemuddin Siddiqui Quits Party, May Join ASP-KR If BSP Shuts Doors

CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

Five Minor Muslim Girls Booked in Moradabad for Allegedly Forcing 16-Year-Old Hindu Classmate to Wear Burqa, Conversion to Islam | Watch Video

IndiGo Takes Big Step After Massive Flight Chaos, Vacates 700+ Flight Slots Following DGCA Clampdown – What We Know

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

LATEST NEWS

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

‘Never Got Their Rockets Off’: Donald Trump Reveals US Used Secret Weapon ‘Discombobulator’ During Maduro Capture Operation In Venezuela

Bangladesh Polls Slide Into Hate Speech, Jamaat-e-Islami Candidate Says Parliament Must Have ‘No Non-Believers’, Frames Election As ‘Quran Or Deviation’

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Hits ₹51.08 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Opening Day, Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

Russia-Ukraine War Talks Collapse In Abu Dhabi, No Peace Deal as Moscow Pounds Kyiv With Fresh Deadly Strikes

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

Vizhinjam Port Enters Phase 2: Karan Adani Calls It Kerala’s Economic Game-Changer, Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Announced

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options
Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options
Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options
Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

QUICK LINKS