Republic Day Parade 2026 Online Ticket Booking Closed? Check Offline Ticket Booking Options

If you are trying to book Republic Day Parade tickets online on 25 January 2026 and it shows “not available” on Aamantran, it most likely means the ticket sale window has already ended or tickets are fully sold out.

This is expected because ticket sale had already started from 05 January 2026, and offline ticket counters were only open till 14 January 2026.

Can I Still Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets Offline on 25 Jan?

No.

You cannot rely on offline counters now because the official offline ticket sale dates were:

05 Jan 2026 to 14 Jan 2026

Timing: 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM

So if you go on 25 Jan, there is a high chance you will return without tickets.

What To Do Next If Tickets Are Not Available (Best Options for 25 Jan)

1) Keep checking Aamantran for last minute availability

Sometimes people cancel or slots show up again, so it is worth refreshing the official portal.

2) Plan for Bharat Parv 2026 at Red Fort instead

If parade tickets are not possible, Bharat Parv is the best alternative to experience Republic Day celebrations.

Bharat Parv is happening from 26 January to 31 January 2026 near Red Fort, Delhi, and entry is listed as free.

3) Watch the Republic Day Parade live

If you cannot attend in person, watching the parade live is the easiest way to enjoy it without the stress of tickets.

Quick Advice for People Still Trying on 25 Jan

If you are serious about trying for a last moment entry, only stick to official platforms and updates. Avoid buying tickets through unknown people because Republic Day events are strict about security checks and ID rules.

Disclaimer- This article is based on publicly available official updates regarding Republic Day Parade 2026 ticket sale dates and procedures. Ticket availability on Aamantran may change anytime due to limited seating and security guidelines. Readers should check the latest updates on official portals before planning their visit.