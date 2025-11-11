LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency latest world news Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > India > “Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the Delhi blast that killed eight people and called for his immediate resignation. "Who will take responsibility for this incident? Amit Shah is directly responsible for this.

Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast. (Representative Image: ANI)
Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 11, 2025 15:25:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the Delhi blast that killed eight people and called for his immediate resignation. 

“Who will take responsibility for this incident? Amit Shah is directly responsible for this. He should immediately resign and go home. This is the government’s failure. The home minister was busy in the elections yesterday,” Rai told ANI.

The Congress leader further lambasted the centre over its inaction in the previous terrorist attacks, including Pulwama and Pahalgam.

“They claim that no infiltrators are entering, so how are incidents occurring. A few days ago, our children were murdered in Pahalgam. They are witnessing what happened, yet they continue to say they will rectify everything. Earlier, the incident occurred in Pulwama just before the 2019 elections. No investigations have been carried out on it. The whole nation is tense; many innocent people have died,” Rai said.

How Delhi Bomb Blast Unfolds?

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.

HM Amit Shah Holds High-level Meeting Amid Delhi Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Sources said the review focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion that occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, as well as on a possible link with the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad.

Following the explosion, Shah directed a multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police to determine the cause, nature, and source of the explosives.

FSL & NIA Team at Delhi Blast Site 

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA is currently assisting the Delhi Police in the investigation.

In the meeting, sources said, the officials are learnt to discuss the explosive recovery from a house in Fariadabad on Monday as it seems interlinked.

Faridabad 360kg Explosives Raid Link to Delhi Bomb Blast 

In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad.

Officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines.

(Input from ANI)

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 3:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ajay-raiamit shahbomb blast in delhibomb-blastcongressdelhi blastDelhi blast newsDelhi Bomb BlastFaridabad newsfaridabad raidlal quila blastlatest bomb blast newslatest newsRed FortRed Fort blastRed Fort news

RELATED News

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Another Doctor From Pulwama Detained, NIA Takes Over Investigation, Here’s What We Know

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

LATEST NEWS

UK, US Issue Travel Advisories for India After Deadly Delhi Blast Near Red Fort

Pakistan Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Inflation Surges to 6.2% Amid Economic Strain and IMF Loan Delays

Pakistan In State Of War: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Statement After Islamabad Blast, Says ‘Anyone Who Thinks…’

Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Planting Landmines After Four Soldiers Get Injured in Border Blast, Suspends Peace Accord

Even Wikipedia Said He Was Dead, And The Internet Believed: Dharmendra’s Death Hoax That Shook Bollywood

Donald Trump Calls Erika Kirk Forward, Kisses Her Weeks After JD Vance’s Viral Hug, Internet Erupts| WATCH

Is Gulshan Devaiah All Set To Play Rahul Dravid On The Big Screen? Kantara 2 Actor Finally Reveals, ‘I’m Almost…’

TechD Cybersecurity’s H1 FY26 PAT Up 49% YoY; Expands Globally

Has 3I/ATLAS Exploded Near The Sun? Scientists Believe Interstellar Comet May Have Broken Into…

Sudha Reddy Elevates Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025 with Global Grace

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast
“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast
“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast
“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

QUICK LINKS