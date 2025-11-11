“Resign and Go Home”: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Holds Amit Shah Directly Responsible for Delhi Blast

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the Delhi blast that killed eight people and called for his immediate resignation.

“Who will take responsibility for this incident? Amit Shah is directly responsible for this. He should immediately resign and go home. This is the government’s failure. The home minister was busy in the elections yesterday,” Rai told ANI.

The Congress leader further lambasted the centre over its inaction in the previous terrorist attacks, including Pulwama and Pahalgam.

“They claim that no infiltrators are entering, so how are incidents occurring. A few days ago, our children were murdered in Pahalgam. They are witnessing what happened, yet they continue to say they will rectify everything. Earlier, the incident occurred in Pulwama just before the 2019 elections. No investigations have been carried out on it. The whole nation is tense; many innocent people have died,” Rai said.

How Delhi Bomb Blast Unfolds?



A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.

HM Amit Shah Holds High-level Meeting Amid Delhi Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Sources said the review focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion that occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, as well as on a possible link with the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad.

Following the explosion, Shah directed a multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police to determine the cause, nature, and source of the explosives.

FSL & NIA Team at Delhi Blast Site

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA is currently assisting the Delhi Police in the investigation.

In the meeting, sources said, the officials are learnt to discuss the explosive recovery from a house in Fariadabad on Monday as it seems interlinked.

Faridabad 360kg Explosives Raid Link to Delhi Bomb Blast

In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad.

Officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines.

(Input from ANI)