Saturday, November 30, 2024
RG Kar Financial Fraud Case: CBI Files Chargesheet, Names Sandip Ghosh & 4 Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in the RG Kar Medical College financial fraud case, exposing alleged multi-crore irregularities. The chargesheet names five individuals, including former Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, and uncovers shocking details of corruption and misconduct.

RG Kar Financial Fraud Case: CBI Files Chargesheet, Names Sandip Ghosh & 4 Others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted its first chargesheet to a special court in Kolkata concerning alleged multi-crore financial irregularities at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chargesheet implicates five people

The chargesheet implicates former RG Kar Medical College Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, along with four other individuals. Those named are: Dr. Sandip Ghosh, Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital; Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Former House Staff member; Biplab Singha, Proprietor of M/s Maa Tara Traders; Suman Hazra, Proprietor of M/s Hazra Medical; Afsar Ali Khan, Additional Security and Key Person of M/s Eshan Cafe.

RG Kar financial fraud case charges

The case was initiated following an order by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court, which directed the investigation into allegations of financial misconduct at the hospital. Charges under Sections 120B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act have been brought forward, the CBI stated in an official release.

The chargesheet also identifies three business entities associated with supplying goods and services to the hospital. However, the court did not accept the chargesheet on Friday, as state government clearance is required due to the employment status of Ghosh and Pandey, according to a report by news agency IANS.

CBI investigation in RG Kar case

The CBI’s investigation revealed that Ghosh manipulated tendering procedures to ensure contracts were awarded to contractors with whom he had personal connections, allegedly receiving significant commissions in return. The probe also uncovered a substantial increase in assets and properties linked to Ghosh following his appointment as principal.

Furthermore, the chargesheet accuses Ghosh and his associates of bypassing the state’s public works department for hospital infrastructure projects, smuggling bio-medical waste, and allegedly selling organs from unidentified bodies brought for autopsies.

The CBI is also examining Ghosh’s involvement in the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at the hospital in August. Former Station House Officer Abhijit Mondal is under scrutiny for allegedly tampering with evidence and misleading the initial investigation.

With inputs from agencies

Read More: ‘Before Every Big Decision…’: Why Eknath Shinde Visited His Native Village Amid Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Pick?

