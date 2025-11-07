RJD Leader Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying He Treats His Wife Like A Sister Outside Home: ‘I Become Her Brother…’ Check Pawan Singh’s Scathing Reply

Several Bhojpuri celebrities have ventured into the political arena in the Bihar Assembly election. They include Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh who are busy trading war of words between them. Khesari Lal Yadav is again in competition on RJD ticket against Chhapra, and Pawan Singh is battling on BJP.

It was during this that Khesari Lal Yadav commented on his wife, Chanda Devi, which led to a strong response by Power Star Pawan Singh.

Bhojpuri Titans Clash: Khesari Lal Yadav vs Pawan Singh

Khesari Lal told the media when speaking that I shower my wife Chanda with love at home. However, as I go outside, I will be her brother- because it is the work of a brother to protect his sister. His words have been widely ridiculed; and Pawan Singh too has made a swipe at him.

🚨THIS IS WILD “Meri wife ko ghar me pyar karta hoon lekin uske sath jab bahar jata hoon toh uski BHAI ki tarah jata hoon, ki behan ka surakhsha karna hai mujhe”- Khesari Lal Yadav Not in my wildest dreams did I think he would say this! Yadmulla for a reason 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/RswjN5XXxK — BALA (@erbmjha) November 6, 2025

Pawan Singh Slams Khesari Lal Over Wife Comment

Addressing the press, Pawan Singh told them, “Not much to say, but you are putting the mic in my face so, I must speak. No one knows what he will say or do next. I have seen something new today he has made his wife his sister; when is he going to make his sister his wife! There’s no guarantee.”

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh takes RJD’s new Joker Khesarilal Yadav to cleaners over his statement ‘मेरी पत्नी घर के बाहर मेरी बहन है’. “अध-जल घगरीया छलकत जाए is applicable to Khesarilal” 😂😂 In other words, ‘Empty Vessels Make More Sound’. pic.twitter.com/TYQX4xE7iw — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) November 7, 2025







