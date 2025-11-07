LIVE TV
Home > India > RJD Leader Khesari Lal Yadav Gets Brutally Trolled For Saying He Treats His Wife Like A Sister Outside Home: 'I Become Her Brother…' Check Pawan Singh's Scathing Reply

Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh are locked in a heated verbal battle amid the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Khesari’s controversial remarks about his wife sparked a sharp retort from Pawan, reigniting their long-standing rivalry both on and off the screen.

Khesari Lal Yadav and his wife Chanda Devi (PHOTO: X)
Khesari Lal Yadav and his wife Chanda Devi (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 7, 2025 20:25:24 IST

Several Bhojpuri celebrities have ventured into the political arena in the Bihar Assembly election. They include Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh who are busy trading war of words between them. Khesari Lal Yadav is again in competition on RJD ticket against Chhapra, and Pawan Singh is battling on BJP. 

It was during this that Khesari Lal Yadav commented on his wife, Chanda Devi, which led to a strong response by Power Star Pawan Singh. 

Bhojpuri Titans Clash: Khesari Lal Yadav vs Pawan Singh

Khesari Lal told the media when speaking that I shower my wife Chanda with love at home. However, as I go outside, I will be her brother- because it is the work of a brother to protect his sister. His words have been widely ridiculed; and Pawan Singh too has made a swipe at him.

Pawan Singh Slams Khesari Lal Over Wife Comment

Addressing the press, Pawan Singh told them, “Not much to say, but you are putting the mic in my face so, I must speak. No one knows what he will say or do next. I have seen something new today he has made his wife his sister; when is he going to make his sister his wife! There’s no guarantee.” 



First published on: Nov 7, 2025 8:25 PM IST
