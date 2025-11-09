LIVE TV
Home > India > RSS Chief Responds to Priyank Kharge: “Even Hindu Dharma Isn’t Registered”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat responds to Priyank Kharge on legal status, says even Hindu dharma isn’t registered, highlights past bans and tax recognition, emphasises RSS’s focus on social organisation, not political power.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 15:53:08 IST

In response to remarks made by Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, who labelled the RSS a “communal organisation” and questioned its legal status, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at an event in Bengaluru and stated, “Many things are not registered, Even Hindu dharma is not registered.” 

Main Points Made by Bhagwat

Bhagwat pointed to the fact that the RSS is not registered as an organisation, which is not uncommon. He mentioned that the RSS has been banned in India three times and asked, “If we were not there, to whom have they banned?” He said the income tax department and courts recognise the RSS of a “body of individuals,” and provided it with tax exempt status. Bhagwat stated the organisation is focused on “organising Hindu society for the glory of Bharat Mata” and not on getting involved in political power.

Why This Matters

Legal registration influences the way organisations are regulated, how they deal with finances, and how they are publicly perceived. Questions of registration often raise debates surrounding transparency, accountability, and legitimacy of the respective organisations.

Understanding Registration

Registration typically provides an organisation with formal legal identity under various acts (e.g. Societies Registration Act). Bhagwat’s reference of Hindu dharma, which is a form of religion that is not registered, was merely to suggest that registration is not required for legitimacy, however, adversaries would argue that being unregistered would have the opposite perception regarding governance and accountability. 

Bhagwat’s statement strengthens the RSS’s argument that it does not legally need to register to operate. Sure, the organisation can use old bans and tax recognition to suggest legitimacy, and harkens back to issues about legal recognition and transparency, this conversation is certainly not over, as the topic will continue to be debated in public and political conversation.

This article is based on publicly available news sources and statements made by Mohan Bhagwat. It is intended for informational purposes only and does not represent any political endorsement.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 3:53 PM IST
