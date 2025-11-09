LIVE TV
Gujarat ATS Foils Major Terror Plot, Arrests 3 Suspects Planning Nationwide Attacks

Gujarat ATS arrested three suspects in Ahmedabad for allegedly planning terrorist attacks across India while supplying weapons. The arrests follow ongoing surveillance and intelligence on AQIS-linked activities.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 14:38:48 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 9: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three suspects in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, for allegedly plotting terrorist attacks across India as a part of their weapons supply operations.  

Suspects under ATS Watch

“Three suspects have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS. They had been on the Gujarat ATS’s radar for the past year. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,”  said the ATS statement.  More details on the suspects’ identities and intended attack locations are pending.

AQIS-Linked Arrests 

In January, the Gujarat ATS arrested five terrorists linked to al-Quaeda and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) earlier this year.  One of the arrested was a woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru, who was allegedly managing an online terror module using several contacts in Pakistan. Additionally, on July 23, the ATS arrested four suspects – Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida for their alleged links to AQIS.

Coordinated Operation

The suspects were arrested after intelligence inputs obtained by the ATS and coordinated monitoring of their activities. 

Baroda Police DCP Sunil Joshi has confirmed that all suspects were under close observation for their activities linked to AQIS, a banned terror outfit linked to Al Qaeda.

This operation demonstrates the continued vigilance of the Gujarat ATS to respond to terror threats and keep citizens safe.

(INPUTS FROM ANI.)

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:38 PM IST
Tags: ahmedabadAl-Qaeda IndiaAnti terror operationAQISarrested suspectsgujaratGujarat ATS arrestsGujarat newsIndia terror newsNational SecuritySunil Joshiterror conspiracyterrorist plotweapons supply

